“Men are possessive and controlling”: Twitch streamer Lauren calls out Greekgodx for his seemingly misogynistic take

GTA RP streamer Lauren reacted to Dimitri's "Greekgodx" controversial tweet following the latter's ban from the purple platform.
Greekgodx made headlines earlier this week after hosting a rather controversial livestream during which he provided a series of polarizing takes. With that being said, the streamer has come under a lot of fire from his peers and his own community due to his dubious opinions regarding women. Furthermore, the British content creator was banned from Twitch for the third time.
However, given his brazen personality, the creator refused to sit around and face all the heat. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Greekgodx posted some updates regarding his recent ban. Furthermore, the Twitch star even went on to talk about several other topics, triggering a major section of the community.
As one can already imagine, such conduct didn't go down well. Calling out Greekgodx for his seemingly misogynistic take, Lauren lamented:
"Men are possessive and controlling."
Twitch streamer Lauren reacts to Greekgodx's controversial tweet on female creators
Since Twitch did not reveal the reason behind Greekgodx's ban due to privacy concerns, several viewers suspected that it was related to his sexist expectations from the women he's dating.
The streamer blatantly announced on stream that female creators who want to date him will need to abandon their careers and assume household duties, including cleaning and tending to children. Furthermore, taking to his official Twitter handle, he made an explicit jibe at female creators who chose to keep their relationship status private.
As per Greekgodx, female streamers who have boyfriends yet pretend to be single are "disgusting." As expected, such an opinion on female streamers didn't sit well with the majority of viewers out there. Taking a direct hit at his previous statement, GTA RP streamer and popular female creator Lauren noted:
The streaming space being a male dominated industry has been a hot topic of debate for years now. From Twitch powerhouse Pokimane to YouTube Gaming star Valkyrae, female creators have been consistently vocal regarding their position in the gaming community, as Lauren demonstrated recently.
Fans react to Greekgodx's recent tweet
Following his suspension from the platform, viewers have accused him of being sexist and disrespectful towards female creators.
While most Twitter users expressed their disapproval of his recent take, a handful even pointed out the streamer's unfortunate decline on his social media handles despite his good run in the past.
Here's what they had to say:
With no official confirmation from Twitch, there is no telling on exactly how long Greekgodx's ban will last. However, considering that he is a Twitch partner and this was his first infraction this year, he will probably resume his usual streaming routine soon.
However, Greekgodx's polarizing jibes have probably left an indelible impression on his viewers which might be too hard to erase.