“Men are possessive and controlling”: Twitch streamer Lauren calls out Greekgodx for his seemingly misogynistic take

GTA RP streamer Lauren reacted to Dimitri's "Greekgodx" controversial tweet following the latter's ban from the purple platform.

Greekgodx made headlines earlier this week after hosting a rather controversial livestream during which he provided a series of polarizing takes. With that being said, the streamer has come under a lot of fire from his peers and his own community due to his dubious opinions regarding women. Furthermore, the British content creator was banned from Twitch for the third time.

However, given his brazen personality, the creator refused to sit around and face all the heat. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Greekgodx posted some updates regarding his recent ban. Furthermore, the Twitch star even went on to talk about several other topics, triggering a major section of the community.

Lauren @MsTeamKK

As one can already imagine, such conduct didn't go down well. Calling out Greekgodx for his seemingly misogynistic take, Lauren lamented:

"Men are possessive and controlling."

Twitch streamer Lauren reacts to Greekgodx's controversial tweet on female creators

Dimitri @Greekgodx

GO TO THE GYM YOU LOSER Its disgusting that some female streamers have boyfriends and portend to be single. in order to gain money from their fans. She is not going to date you no matter the amount of money you give her.GO TO THE GYM YOU LOSER Its disgusting that some female streamers have boyfriends and portend to be single. in order to gain money from their fans. She is not going to date you no matter the amount of money you give her. ✨GO TO THE GYM YOU LOSER✨

Since Twitch did not reveal the reason behind Greekgodx's ban due to privacy concerns, several viewers suspected that it was related to his sexist expectations from the women he's dating.

Dimitri @Greekgodx I seem to offended some people because I wanted a traditional relationship. Listen if you can make more money than me I will happily cook and clean for you and raise our kids. It works both ways. I seem to offended some people because I wanted a traditional relationship. Listen if you can make more money than me I will happily cook and clean for you and raise our kids. It works both ways.

The streamer blatantly announced on stream that female creators who want to date him will need to abandon their careers and assume household duties, including cleaning and tending to children. Furthermore, taking to his official Twitter handle, he made an explicit jibe at female creators who chose to keep their relationship status private.

As per Greekgodx, female streamers who have boyfriends yet pretend to be single are "disgusting." As expected, such an opinion on female streamers didn't sit well with the majority of viewers out there. Taking a direct hit at his previous statement, GTA RP streamer and popular female creator Lauren noted:

Lauren @MsTeamKK

It’s also weird that you think it’s anyone business if someone is single or not. @Greekgodx It’s sad that girls have to pretend to be single in order to be as successful as their male counterparts because men are possessive and controlling.It’s also weird that you think it’s anyone business if someone is single or not. @Greekgodx It’s sad that girls have to pretend to be single in order to be as successful as their male counterparts because men are possessive and controlling.It’s also weird that you think it’s anyone business if someone is single or not.

The streaming space being a male dominated industry has been a hot topic of debate for years now. From Twitch powerhouse Pokimane to YouTube Gaming star Valkyrae, female creators have been consistently vocal regarding their position in the gaming community, as Lauren demonstrated recently.

Fans react to Greekgodx's recent tweet

Following his suspension from the platform, viewers have accused him of being sexist and disrespectful towards female creators.

While most Twitter users expressed their disapproval of his recent take, a handful even pointed out the streamer's unfortunate decline on his social media handles despite his good run in the past.

Here's what they had to say:

TheDorkasaur @TheDorkasaur

Should be valued and respected for content and work, not relationship status. Also, private life, ain't nun ya @Greekgodx No, what's disgusting is that the value of female streamers (and females generally) decreases if males (mostly) presume they have no chance.Should be valued and respected for content and work, not relationship status. Also, private life, ain't nun ya @Greekgodx No, what's disgusting is that the value of female streamers (and females generally) decreases if males (mostly) presume they have no chance.Should be valued and respected for content and work, not relationship status. Also, private life, ain't nun ya

AsheronsFall @Akiraosc @Greekgodx Also, is Greek truly bad at spelling here, or actually just trying to signal a deeper message? @Greekgodx Also, is Greek truly bad at spelling here, or actually just trying to signal a deeper message? https://t.co/NwXAGKcf9N

GAN4iik @GAN4iik @Greekgodx Im starting to think you’re losing it greek @Greekgodx Im starting to think you’re losing it greek

Joshi ジョシ @DonJoshiReturn @Greekgodx Greek demon timing. I actually think he is going through something rnbut atleast he is speaking faxx @Greekgodx Greek demon timing. I actually think he is going through something rnbut atleast he is speaking faxx

L @Lanalbb @Greekgodx Let's call out the real issue. When male streamers announce they have a GF, they dont have to fear losing half their income. In fact, they might get more subs if they bring their GF on stream. Female streamers lose viewers, subs, and get harassed when they announce they have a BF @Greekgodx Let's call out the real issue. When male streamers announce they have a GF, they dont have to fear losing half their income. In fact, they might get more subs if they bring their GF on stream. Female streamers lose viewers, subs, and get harassed when they announce they have a BF

animeplayer42 @winnerquotesX @Lanalbb @Greekgodx so you're telling me fans leave when they find out the streamer has a boyfriend? but i thought they were there for the entertainment and gameplay? @Lanalbb @Greekgodx so you're telling me fans leave when they find out the streamer has a boyfriend? but i thought they were there for the entertainment and gameplay?

alte @ItsAlte @Greekgodx you have to be portending at this point right? @Greekgodx you have to be portending at this point right?

Mrcjok @Mrcjok1 @Greekgodx Yes she will! How can you say this to me? She said I'm her favorite, and thr 17k has nothing to do with it. I'm even a mod.. @Greekgodx Yes she will! How can you say this to me? She said I'm her favorite, and thr 17k has nothing to do with it. I'm even a mod..

Zulcane @Zulcane21 @Greekgodx You don't need to go to the gym. The gym isn't the only option when it comes to exercise. Calisthenics is great. But other than that, fax @Greekgodx You don't need to go to the gym. The gym isn't the only option when it comes to exercise. Calisthenics is great. But other than that, fax

ShadowGlazer @RashidSamiul @Greekgodx Bro u need to be checked, who hurt u man @Greekgodx Bro u need to be checked, who hurt u man

Mochii @mochii_makii @Greekgodx Why is that womens fault ? Why would they disclose their info ? Why is he complaining about women so much all of a sudden ? @Greekgodx Why is that womens fault ? Why would they disclose their info ? Why is he complaining about women so much all of a sudden ?

With no official confirmation from Twitch, there is no telling on exactly how long Greekgodx's ban will last. However, considering that he is a Twitch partner and this was his first infraction this year, he will probably resume his usual streaming routine soon.

However, Greekgodx's polarizing jibes have probably left an indelible impression on his viewers which might be too hard to erase.

