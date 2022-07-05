xQc fires off a fire extinguisher in his room while streaming

A comical moment recently occurred during a Felix “xQc” livestream. After watching the iShowSpeed clip where he set off fireworks in his home, the streamer wound up doing a display of his own with a fire extinguisher.

While he did not set it off at full blast, the powder from the extinguisher could be damaging to xQc’s stream set up and other possessions in the long term.

After watching iShowSpeed’s indoors fireworks, xQc sets off fire extinguisher

(Clip begins at 13:14)

xQc was confused about iShowSpeed not unplugging the smoke alarms before doing his firework display to hopefully prevent someone from being called. His chat told him that it would be an unwise move because the fire could have gotten out of control, while others told him it was illegal.

Before getting to the next clip he was going to react to, xQc pointed out that he had a fire extinguisher in his room, and so he would not go through the same problems as Speed. The streamer stated that if a fire happened there, he would be covered, and would not need anyone.

Felix's chat suggested he try using it, and the streamer obliged. After struggling with the extinguisher for a few moments, he got it working:

“You have to shake it? You have to shake it? That’s it? I just go, Ah!”

Felix laughed and started to swipe the gas and dust towards his fan, holding his breath before doing it again. His stream chat was mixed, with some telling him to do it, while others calling him foolish.

“Woah!”

After choking and coughing, the streamer put his shirt over his face, asking whether he was supposed to breathe the fumes. He continued to cough and struggle with the powder lingering in the air.

Reddit reacts to xQc setting off fire extinguisher

Many on Reddit were absolutely baffled by this particular clip. It was a direct result of the iShowSpeed clip, but only in a different direction. Instead of harming his house with fireworks, the streamer potentially harmed himself and his electronics.

The fire extinguisher releases a corrosive substance that can cause significant harm to wires, electronics, and other expensive items.

However, some on Reddit do not think that the streamer cares about the cost of potentially replacing his electronics. After all, one streamer noted he wasted $14K on a couch. Several replies memed about how much that amount was in gambling stream terms.

One reply remarked on the irony of a streamer who, after watching someone almost destroy their house in a fire, showed off fire prevention tools that could still destroy their own possessions. Several would respond and say they loved it, but they thought Felix was dumb for doing so.

While the streamer may have had good intentions in showing off that he could prevent a fire in his streaming room, all he wound up doing was potentially damaging every electronic in the room. Many saw it as reckless, even if they found it entertaining.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far