GodLike Esports' BGMI roster features stars like Ghatak, Jonathan, Neyoo, and more, who are among India's most beloved professional gamers. Thus, its collective fanbase is inarguably one of the most prominent in the country.

However, GodLike's community was recently tagged as the most toxic. GodLike's BGMI pro Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare was asked for a response by one of his followers, who also revealed that Orangutan (OG) creators made the remark. Ghatak responded:

"Let them (Orangutan) make such videos. Fans are fans. They are toxic, and they shower love upon you. There are always two types of fans that everyone will have. They (OG) are putting out their opinions; let them be, as we don't have any problem with that. We will also judge the toxicity when they will have fans one day. We will also make similar videos (laughs). This (videos) is all about fun and nothing else, so chill and don't worry."

Interestingly, another pro for GodLike, Jonathan Amaral, also came across the "toxic fanbase" remark during his livestream but didn't react much apart from asking about the context.

Orangutan's content creators label fans of GodLike's BGMI roster as toxic

For those unaware, GodLike's fans became a topic of discussion after Orangutan TV, the YouTube channel of the eponymous esports organization, uploaded a video earlier this week. In the video, Orangutan's creators were asked about the Indian organization with the most "toxic fanbase," leading to them unanimously choosing GodLike.

None of the creators derided any esports players or streamers from GodLike Esports. However, the latter's fans were quick to flood the video's comment section.

GodLike Esports to welcome two new content creators soon

GodLike's general manager, Kammaljeet Singh, recently gave updates on new content creators joining the esports organization. He disclosed that the organization would officially announce the names in the first week of February 2023. Singh teased "good news" as he said:

"Guys, good news has arrived. Not related to BGMI (though). A new group has formed. Make a guess about what group has formed. It is a piece of really great news. GodLike fans eagerly awaited this. (But it is) Not related to BGMI. I will not reveal anything more than that."

Kammaljeet Singh, however, did not reveal anything about the news or potential announcement related to it.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes