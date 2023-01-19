"I am missing it a lot, including LAN tournaments and all": Jonathan while discussing about BGMI's ban

Jonathan Amaral is a beloved BGMI/PUBG Mobile athlete among Indian fans. The GodLike superstar is undeniably one of the most skilled gamers in the circuit, and it has earned him global fame. However, players have not seen him in action for months due to an indefinite halt on esports tournaments.

Recently, Jonathan was asked about the ban being removed, and he claimed to be unaware of any specific date despite getting several leaks. The BGMI pro told fans he wouldn't believe any rumor unless official confirmation occurred.

Here's what Jonathan said during one of his recent livestreams:

"Keep grinding; the game can return any day. I have been getting many leaks, but I do not believe any. I am focusing on playing the game and grinding. We will start our "boom" as soon as I hear that the "game has returned to the App Store and the Play Store."

The star added how he is missing LAN events of the game:

"Guys, if I am being honest, I am missing the game. I am missing it a lot, including LAN tournaments and all."

There has been no confirmation about the ban reversal of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

As Jonathan claimed during his live stream, fans have come across numerous rumors in the past five months, but no confirmation took place. Many claimed that the ban reversal would happen on January 15, but it became fake news like the previous leaks.

As of this writing, Krafton has not notified the fans about any unban date for Battlegrounds Mobile India and is unlikely to make any announcement soon. However, the rumors around the game's return in "March or April" have again started making rounds online, but they might also get proven wrong.

Steer clear of the rumors and fake download links

Avoiding rumors around the game's unban date is important, as Krafton has to make it official. In the meantime, one can grind hard in BGMI or explore other options available in the Play Store or the App Store.

Besides the unban rumors, it is also essential to avoid fake download links and modified APK files. Such dubious links might cause harm to players with the installation of malware, while the modified APK clients will get anyone banned from the game.

