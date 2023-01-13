BGMI 2.4 APK download links: Real or fake?

BGMI made its way into the Indian market in 2021 as the country's own version of the popular BR title PUBG Mobile. Within a year, the title was one of the most popular action games in the country.

However, its meteoric rise stalled when it was abruptly delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on 28 July. The incident left fans and players across the country heartbroken.

Although the game's servers are still working and millions continue to tread on the battlegrounds, the title has not received any major updates since the 2.1 patch. However, many links suggesting the availability of the 2.4 update are available on the internet, and this has left players confused.

Are the BGMI 2.4 update links surfacing online real?

Several YouTubers/websites have found certain links that they claim will help BGMI players download the 2.4 update even if it does not appear in the game. These download links will redirect users to PUBG Mobile (which is also banned in India) and require them to download files from the global variant, which they can allegedly later incorporate into BGMI.

Since there is no other way to install an update other than through virtual storefronts or the game's official website, the circulating links are misleading at best and malicious at worst.

Furthermore, users must keep in mind that similar fraudulent links have surfaced online multiple times in the past. Some of the players who have used these links have received a 10-year ban on their accounts. There is a high level of risk in using these links since you can lose all your items and progress in the game.

Hence, BGMI players are advised to abstain from using any malicious links they may come across.

Latest in-game update hinders the possibility of 2.4 update's introduction in BGMI

On 11 January 2023, BGMI received a long overdue in-game update. The update fixed a few bugs and made minor changes to the title. The tenure of the ongoing cycle has increased, hinting that C3S7 might continue until March 21, 2023.

Furthermore, the game has renamed the cycle to RS1, with three seasons of the forthcoming Cycle 4 being omitted from the game. Hence, no new individual seasons will be incorporated into the new RS1.

Meanwhile, the latest in-game update has further extended the crates' tenure by 89 days. This has left users across the nation heartbroken as they were looking forward to obtaining new cosmetics in the crates after a gap of almost six months.

However, the Royale Pass section hasn't seen any improvements, and it remains locked, indicating that there will be no Month 20 RP available in the title. In this case, it is highly likely that the release of the Month 21 Royale Pass will also be delayed.

Taking all the aforementioned details into consideration, it appears unlikely that the latest 2.4 update will be introduced in BGMI anytime soon. Gamers may have to wait until the 2.5 update (set to be released in March) for the game to be relisted in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Until then, they will have to play the existing modes (Ancient Secret: Arise and Classic Modes) of the 2.1 update and refrain from using any fraudulent links that might be harmful to their account.

