GodLike Esports signs 420op as content creator

On December 28, 2022, GodLike signed Shivamm "420op" Raghav as a content creator. Popular within the mobile gaming community, he has participated in several major PUBG Mobile/BGMI tournaments. Shivamm has more than 160K subscribers and 98K followers on his YouTube channel and Instagram handle, respectively.

As 2022 draws to an end, with this new addition, GodLike will surely hope to start the new year on a grand note and generate plenty of unique content to entertain their fans.

Shivamm "420op" Raghav joins GodLike Esports

Earlier today, the popular Indian organization posted a video on their social media handles to introduce their newest member, 420op.

2022 is ending and we thought that's it's time we make sure we end the year right. We are super proud to announce the newest content creator of the Godlike family, 420. This family is becoming stronger and stronger.

420op has been a part of several organizations as a professional PUBG Mobile/BGMI player for the past three years, including UMumba, TeamIND, Lightzout, Chemin, and TeamXSpark. Ever since the game was banned in the country, many players like Shivamm have shifted their focus towards content creation.

Besides gaming content, 420op uploads vlogs and other fun videos to his YouTube channel. While it's worth noting that he hasn't livestreamed any games in the last six months, he has posted quite a few travel blogs. Heading into 2023 under GodLike's banner, he will definitely have plans to create more videos and help the organization grow in this area.

More about 420op

After participating in several PUBG Mobile tournaments, he made a name for himself when UMumba added him to their roster in early 2020. He has also played for TeamIND in the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East, where the team grabbed ninth place and was awarded $7000 in prize money.

420op got his big break when he and his teammates, playing for TeamXSpark, were crowned champions in the PMCO 2020 Fall. Unfortunately, just three days after this event, the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in the country.

After the release of BGMI, he joined Red Owl Gaming and was later signed by Chemin Esports. He once again played for TeamXSpark in March this year before participating in his last BGMI tournament for FS Esports.

A few days ago, GodLike Esports signed Pokemon UNITE YouTuber Honey Diwan, aka PokeVenger, as a content creator. The organization currently has rosters for five popular games, including COD Mobile, BGMI, Free Fire, New State, and FIFA Esports. Although two of those games have been banned in the country, the organization hasn't disbanded their rosters yet.

