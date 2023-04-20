Popular Twitch streamer Forsen banned from platform for fourth time

Popular variety streamer Sebastian "Forsen" received a ban on his Twitch channel on April 20. This is the Swedish streamer's fourth suspension from the platform and his first one since 2020. Currently, there is no information on what triggered the ban, nor is it known how long this creator will have to stay away from the site. It is worth noting that his last suspension kept him off Twitch for 30 days, which may indicate that this latest one could be lengthier.

The ban was announced on Twitter via the automated StreamerBans account. With this suspension possibly being a substantial one, many viewers and fans familiar with the streamer are curious to learn more about the situation.

Variety creator Forsen gets banned from Twitch for fourth time

Forsen is a variety streamer who has been around on Twitch for a long time now. He began broadcasting content in 2011 as a competitive Starcraft II player, moving on to Hearthstone as his main competitive game in 2014. He has since become known for streaming a variety of titles.

He and his fanbase have built up a reputation on the internet for their unique as well as sometimes edgy humor. The creator and his viewers are also responsible for popularizing a variety of different internet memes. That said, his brand of comedy has often landed him in trouble. This might include his latest ban.

Before today, April 20, his most recent ban came in November 2020, when he accidentally opened a GIF sent by a viewer that featured se*ually explicit content between a horse and a woman. This incident has since become infamous among his fanbase as well as Twitch as a whole. It resulted in the streamer being banned for a month, as well as the mere mention of horses being a touchy subject on his streams.

There have been very few theories from fans as to what might have gotten the popular streamer banned this time, suggesting the community is unable to recall a single recent event that might have played a role in Twitch's decision. A couple of Twitter users thought it was for showing sexually explicit content on stream; however, that may be in reference to his previous suspension (November 2020).

Considering his previous track record, it is possible that it would not take a serious violation for Forsen to receive a lengthy ban once again.

