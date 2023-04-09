Which games did Forsen play on Twitch in 2022?

Popular Swedish Twitch streamer Sebastian, popularly known as Forsen, is one of the most popular English-speaking variety streamers on the purple platform. Known for his humor, quick wit, and occasional controversial statements, he has made a name for himself by broadcasting strategy card games like Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering.

Sebastian's success as a streamer is all thanks to his dedication and hours-long streams, which involve a lot of interactions with his chat and viewers. Thousands still flock to the former Starcraft II professional's broadcasts even after a decade, thanks to the laidback and casual atmosphere the Swede creates with his fun and engaging gameplay and commentary.

Sebastian has grown to be one of the most popular variety streamers on Twitch, averaging about 9,520 viewers per stream. Scores of fans eagerly wait to watch him play popular titles like Minecraft, Fortnite, Valorant, and Grand Theft Auto V aside from his extremely popular Just Chatting streams, which comprise over 20.6% of his total stream time in 2022.

Notably, during these livestreams, Forsen and his friends have managed to popularize a number of internet memes.

Forsen played popular games like CS:GO, Elden Rings, and Terraria on Twitch in 2022

5) Terraria

As per Twitch Tracker's records, Sebastian streamed Terraria for 74.9 hours in 2022, making up about 3.7% of his total stream time for the year. On average, these got about 12K viewers, with a peak concurrent high of 19,584 for the year.

Despite attracting the highest average viewership across his top five most-played games, Sebastian's Terraria streams account for the least amount of screen time.

4) Hearthstone

Hearthstone was Forsen's fourth-most-played game of 2022. Sebastian clocked in just over 117 hours, 5.8% of his total stream time for the year. Despite being his fourth most popular title played on stream, it raked in about 11,774 viewers on average, ranking it second in average viewership. Like the previous entry, Hearthstone attracted a lot of fans despite its lesser screen time.

Despite having a large audience per stream, he only managed the highest concurrent viewer count of 17,709, the fourth-highest total across the five titles he streamed most often on Twitch.

3) Elden Ring

FromSoftware's Elden Ring was the third most-played title on Sebastian's streams in the past year. The Soulslike offering saw upwards of 130 hours, making up about 6.5% of his total livestream time for the year. Sebastian's Elden Ring streams averaged about 10,338 viewers per stream, with a peak concurrent viewership of 16,987.

One of the most popular clips from 2022 featured Sebastian receiving a perfectly-timed donation while playing Elden Ring. It saw him enter a boss fight before the donation stated, "you will die in 5..4..3..2..1.." before the streamer, unfortunately, did die at the same time.

2) PUBG: Battlegrounds

Arguably the most exciting among Forsen's most-played games up until now, KRAFTON and Tencent Gaming's battle royale game title PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Forsen played PUBG: Battlegrounds on stream for 155 hours, comprising 7.7% of his total stream time, and only 10,671 viewers tuned in on average to watch him play PUBG. Making it the third-highest average viewership out of his top five most-played games. Forsen's PUBG streams also recorded a peak concurrent viewer count of 17,736, the third-highest figure on this list.

1) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Valve's iconic FPS title, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, was Forsen's most-played game. Sebastian streamed for 223 hours, which made up 11.1% of his total stream time for the year, marking the only game to achieve double digits in terms of stream time aside from Just Chatting.

Being the most popular title on stream, one would expect viewers to show up en masse every time he plays CS:GO. However, Forsen's CS streams recorded the lowest average viewers among the top five games with only 8,176 viewers turning up per stream.

Despite the low average turnout, Sebastian's CS streams had a peak concurrent viewership of 20,079 users, which is the highest among all the other five most-played titles that he has played.

