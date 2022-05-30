Watch: Forsen holds a corner in CS: GO only for someone to show up at the last moment

Hans "Forsen" recently played some Counter Strike: Global Offensive on his Twitch stream. While he was playing, he was holding a corner with an AWP on the map Dust II.

He held the corner for nearly the entire round, eventually deciding the Terrorist team wasn't coming in his direction. He gave up on holding the corner when an enemy finally showed themselves, a familiar scenario for many CS: GO players.

Forsen holds short on Dust II, scoping out the moment someone showed

The Swedish streamer was playing competitive mode in Counter Strike: Global Offensive on a recent stream. He was on the Counter-Terrorist side on the iconic Dust II map.

In Round 11, he decided he would defend Site A, sitting at the back of the site with an AWP sniper rifle and holding short. As he kept his aim fixed on the corner, he discussed with his team where the Terrorist side players were going. As he heard some explosions coming from the middle of the map, he made a callout.

"I think they're going mid. Don't peak mid."

As soon as he heard some fighting going on, resulting in a player on both sides dying, he stopped holding the corner to move. As soon as he did, an enemy player walked by the corner.

It turned out that the enemy team was coming towards Forsen at A Site, one coming from long and the other being the player he just missed coming from short. He recovered from the situation, popping a smoke grenade on the guy that came from short and holding long with his AWP.

His last remaining teammate took out the Terrorist player in possession of the bomb just outside the CT spawn, meaning he and his teammate simply had to hold the position as the clock ran out on the round. They were successful, picking up a 6-5 lead in the match.

While it is common for CS: GO players to run into the situation that Forsen did, holding a corner for nearly an entire round only to have someone show up at the last second, it doesn't make it any less unfortunate.

Fans react to Forsen's unfortunate corner-hold in CS: GO

Many fans shared similar stories, saying that these scenarios happen to them in-game frequently. Some also offered their tricks to prevent these situations, to varying degrees of success.

One commenter pointed out that in their experience, this scenario ends up much worse than simply not getting a kill.

Fortunately, Forsen was saved from further embarrassment and was able to recover from the situation.

