"I'm done with this sh*t game" - Forsen rage-quits Hogwarts Legacy after dying several times to a boss

A clip of popular Twitch streamer Forsen has gone viral on social media after he rage-quit Hogwarts Legacy, citing bad mechanics after dying to a specific boss multiple times.

The Swedish streamer was trying to complete a specific questline in the game called The Final Repository. After reaching the final boss of the said mission and failing to defeat it after multiple attempts, he rage-quit Hogwarts Legacy and went on a rant about how the game designers had messed up the fight.

He even went as far as to describe the fight with Ranrok Dragon as the worst designed in a video game in his entire life:

"Uh, yeah this f*cking... This is the most poorly designed f*cking fight I have ever seen in my entire f*cking life. I am f*cking done with this sh*t game, it's so f*cking bad."

Forsen criticizes Hogwarts Legacy for its checkpoint mechanics, calls it an "absolute disaster"

Hogwarts Legacy's launch was mired in controversy after Trans activists called on people to boycott the game due to JK Rowling's stance on Trans rights. The toxic environment during its launch also resulted in certain streamers getting harassed and getting sent death threats.

However, the title has been received quite well by most reviewers. This is why it was surprising to many when the game design did not particularly gel with popular Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen," who had quite a few poignant reviews of the mechanics and level design.

After repeatedly dying to the boss of The Final Repository questline (guide found here), the streamer rage-quit and explained to his audience that the developers had got lazy and given up on making an interesting game after making 80% of it:

"I f*cking gave it a f*cking go. They just got f*cking lazy at the end, holy sh*t. After like, 80% completed [sic], they just completely gave up, alright? This is an absolute disaster of a f*cking mechanic. Oh my god, it is so terribly bad!"

Timestamp 6:23:11

Forsen's biggest issue with the mechanics seemed to be how Hogwarts Legacy had a checkpoint system that saved the number of healing potions he had consumed before dying while fighting a boss, much like the Soulslike game, Bloodborne. Meaning, if he died with no health potions in a crucial portion of the fight, he would respawn at the checkpoint of the fight with no potions left.

"They f*cking Bloodborne checkpoint my potions, like what the f*ck? They put me on a checkpoint, with zero f*cking potions. What the f*ck is that? That is the most retar*ed sh*t I have ever seen."

Citing the bad AAA game mechanics that he has encountered in the past, the streamer described Hogwarts Legacy, more specifically its fight system, as "top-notch garbage":

"I mean I have seen a lot of sh*tty a** AAA f*cking game development in my day, but this is top-notch garbage not gonna lie. Top-notch f*cking fighting garbage..."

Social media reactions to Forsen's outburst

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail either made fun of the streamer for failing to beat the boss or criticized some of Hogwarts Legacy's mechanics. Here is a sample of the comments from the subreddit:

Redditors comment on Forsen's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Due to the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, many streamers such as HasanAbi debated the merits of playing the game on stream. The self-proclaimed socialist wanted to do a Trans charity stream while playing the game but shut the idea down after backlash.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes