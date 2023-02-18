"I've received so many death threats": Twitch VTuber Silvervale breaks down while recounting harassment over playing Hogwarts Legacy on stream

A clip of VTuber Silvervale tearing up while recounting how she was harassed due to streaming Hogwarts Legacy on Twitch has sparked outrage on social media. Other content creators, such as Asmongold, have since spoken out against hating on creators playing the contentious game.

The JK Rowling anti-trans controversy has dominated online discussions about Hogwarts Legacy, as many trans-activists have called on people to boycott this game due to the author's controversial comments on social media. Despite that, the title has seen a highly successful launch and continues to be popular with many creators who have streamed it.

However, many individuals have faced extreme harassment for making content related to the game, including Silvervale. This creator recently broke down as she recounted how many death threats she had received for playing this game and could barely get the words out between sobs:

"I've received so many death threats and harassment and doxing, people doxing my friends. And, like, so much horrible, vile things. All for streaming a f*cking video game."

Social media reacts to Silvervale's tearful message about being harassed for streaming Hogwarts Legacy

The online debate surrounding Hogwarts Legacy has perhaps made it one of the most controversial AAA launches in recent years. While there has been an ongoing debate about supporting Rowling's work since she made her "anti-trans" views known, the title's popularity has only gone up since its release, as most media outlets showered it with highly rated reviews.

It is well within people's rights to criticize Hogwarts Legacy for being associated with a controversial figure such as Harry Potter's creator, but a disturbing phenomenon has marred the discourse.

Many big streamers and content creators have received a lot of hate comments and severe harassment for playing the game on stream. The problem got so bad that at one point, a website tracked streamers on Twitch and recorded who had played the game on stream. This site was used to harass people as well.

The incident with Silvervale also has another layer. After some of her earlier streams, word spread online that the VTuber had allegedly banned the word "trans" from her chat. The move was seen as transphobic by many, and harassment against the streamer ensued. However, it appears that the restriction on the word "trans" is automatically added by Twitch Automod at level two.

Here are some screenshots from her Discord community addressing the controversy.

Silvervale addressed banning the word trans (Image via VTuberCringe/Twitter)

In the same stream where she had a breakdown, the VTuber made a very good point when she was talking about her trauma of being trolled for playing Hogwarts Legacy:

"Hate breeds hate, and it doesn't help anyone. And I dunno; I got to the point where I was sick of seeing hatred all over and guilt-tripping on random art tweets. It's literally like they gang up on so many different tweets about Valentine's Day or art or automated posts. Like, they wanna post so much negativity everywhere, and I just got sick of it, so I blocked people."

Social media reactions

Here is how Redditors from r/LivestreamFail reacted to Silvervale:

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold has also weighed in after Silvervale started being harassed. The relevant part of the VOD has been clipped in a 24-minute video that can be found on his YouTube channel.

For insights into how Hogwarts Legacy plays, read Sportskeeda's spoiler-free review of this title.

