"They did a great job with the boycott" - Asmongold comments on Hogwarts Legacy having a player count of more than 480k

On February 9, Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" went live on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, to host a gaming livestream. During the broadcast's starting moments, fans informed the streamer that the recently released game, Hogwarts Legacy, had an astounding number of concurrent players.

Asmongold was taken aback when he discovered that the controversial title had a player count of over 480k. He then noticed a community member commenting on the game's boycott.

The content creator responded by saying:

"'They did a great job with the boycott.' I can see that!"

Asmongold believes Hogwarts Legacy's player count can cross the 1,000,000 mark

Asmongold was discussing his plans for the day at the 22nd-minute mark of his livestream when his attention was drawn to a viewer who informed him about the player count of Hogwarts Legacy.

He expressed interest in it and said:

"The game has 500k concurrent on steam and its not even out on the normal version.' Oh, yeah! That's a good question. I'm curious what's that going to be."

The One True King (OTK) co-owner started looking for the figures on the SteamDB website. He was stunned to see that the game set in the Wizarding World had 488,800 concurrent players, with a peak of 489,139.

Asmongold exclaimed:

"Yeah, look at this! Hogwarts Legacy 580,000 (the actual value was 488,800). Look at that! Holy f**k, man! Jesus! That is nuts! Holy f**k, man!"

Timestamp: 00:22:50

The Austin, Texas-based personality then speculated that the game could surpass the 1,000,000 concurrent player mark:

"Yeah, I mean, it could break a million concurrent players. 'And that's only pre-orders.' '1.8 million viewers yesterday.' That's Twitch viewers. Not players. But yeah, this is what; this reminds me a lot of Lost Ark graph, whenever it first came out, too. Yeah, so... man! Yeah, it's just more and more people playing the game."

Fans compared the player count of Hogwarts Legacy to that of Elden Ring. Asmongold responded by saying:

"'Didn't Elden Ring have more?' How many people did play Elden Ring on release? Let me see, actually. I don't remember. 953,426. Yeah, I think Harry Potter will have more. I do, because Elden Ring is not as popular, like, Dark Souls games are not as popular as Harry Potter. Like, Harry Potter is like, f***king huge! Everybody knows about Harry Potter."

Fans react to the streamer talking about Hogwarts Legacy's player count

The comments section of a YouTube clip from the livestream featured over 993 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some of the most relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discuss Hogwarts Legacy's player count (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer stated that it was "awesome" to see a narrative-driven single-player game succeed, another wondered how many people would be playing the title if players from all platforms were combined.

