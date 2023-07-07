"I just think it's odd" - xQc hits back at Logan Paul after latter expresses disbelief and shrugs at streamer's $100 million Kick deal

On July 6, 2023, prominent Twitch and Kick personality Felix "xQc" responded to recent statements made by internet influencer Logan Paul. For context, the latter expressed disbelief and seemingly shrugged after learning that xQc had signed a $100 million contract with Kick. He even jokingly inquired about whether the contractual details were "real":

"Is that real? Hmm... I don't believe it. Sorry, I don't. I'm a hater. I don't believe it."

xQc was bewildered by Logan Paul's reaction and noted the inconsistency between how the professional boxer presents his own success and how he assesses the achievements of others. According to xQc, Paul downplays the achievements of others, but always hypes up his own accomplishments.

The French-Canadian personality expressed his displeasure with Logan Paul's sentiments and hit back at him by making a sarcastic remark:

"S**t, guys. 'Guys, the money wasn't real for them and it's not real for this guy and I don't believe it. But, if it's us - s**t, I'll believe it, brother! Hey, yo! If it's us, though, I'll believe it, though! For them, though, it's not real! It's just how it is. My bad!'"

According to xQc, Logan Paul's stance was "odd":

"Guys, listen. I don't want to be s**tting on them. I just think it's odd. It's just a weird way to approach things, dude. I get it they're joking. But, there needs to be some civility there. Come on, man!"

xQc critiques Logan Paul's remarks on his $100 million Kick contract

The discussion started at the two-hour mark of Felix's livestream when he discovered Logan Paul's clip on his official subreddit. Upon seeing the influencer shrug and express his doubts about the authenticity of the $100 million Kick contract, xQc said:

"Chat, I feel like when people boast about their stuff, it's like, maxed out to the wazoo. When they judge other people's stuff, it's always, 'Taxes, this state, this that.' I don't want people to do that! I don't get it!"

In the clip, Logan Paul wondered what the return on investment on the former Overwatch pro's deal with Kick would be. He also brought up Fortnite icon Tyler "Ninja's" livestreaming contract with Mixer:

"It's insane because what is the ROI (return on investment) on that and what does the completion of that look like? There was a time when I remember Ninja got paid, '$100 million,' to do something on some platform. (Mike Majlak says Ninja got the money) Did he? (Mike Majlak asserts Ninja got paid by Mixer)."

xQc detailed Ninja's agreement with Microsoft's platform, which is no longer in operation. He elaborated:

"Yeah, he (Ninja) was offered $40 million and he took the $40 mill to go to Mixer. And then, they pulled the plug on the project because it wasn't worth it. And, he got paid out. That's what happens with those deals. If they terminate for servers or whatever the f**k, they pull out, and then they get paid out."

Timestamp: 02:18:15

A few moments later, xQc thought Logan Paul's stance on the matter was "odd" and "weird." He then began reading the thread's comments, some of which were rather harsh. Here's what the Twitch streamer's community had to say:

"'This absolute moron has been hit in the head one too many times. Fix your f**king crypto scam, you balding goofball.' 'Dumba** is mad because he made less than xQc with Prime, after going all over the world, sucking on everyone's b*lls. Guy is literally a mascot for the company. Also, didn't pay the people he scammed because he's a cheap and stingy POS.'"

Responding to these criticisms, xQc praised Logan Paul for creating a global brand:

"I mean, making a project from ground-up and making it fruitful, and making it to go to big heights or whatever - I mean... I applaud them. Didn't they get a big sponsor? Didn't they get a big partnership? That s**t is hardcore, man! It is crazy!"

The conversation continued with the Quebec native adding:

"Being on the receiving end of an investor, compared to investing in yourself into a project that can be fruitful and successful - very different environments. So, I mean, I've got to give them some credit."

Fans react to the streamer's response to Logan Paul

The YouTube comments section featured over 175 reactions. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Fans discussing the streamer's response to Logan Paul (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc is one of the most well-known figures in the content creation industry. He recently signed a livestreaming deal with Kick, but he's still the third-most-popular streamer on Twitch. At the time of writing, he boasted 11,865,553 followers on his channel.

