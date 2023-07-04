"People call Jesse f**king fat" - xQc confronts and slams his community for being hateful towards his friends

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" decided to have a serious conversation with his community members during a livestream on July 4, 2023. He claimed to have encountered comments made by viewers that were hostile toward his buddies. xQc then confronted "Juicers" and slammed them. The streamer voiced his displeasure with the latter making fun of his close friend JesseSMFI.

xQc remarked:

"See. Like, look at this chat! I just see you guys send hate and, like, crazy hate threads, and just say, 'Oh, my god! You're tight.' Like, they're just being so hateful! I don't get it. I just don't get it! Like, people call f**king Jesse, like, f**king fat, big, and, like... freeloader. S**t like that. Like, people talk about his income and it's just odd! Like, I just don't get it! I don't get why people do that s**t. I don't know!"

"It's more now than ever" - xQc calls out his community for being hateful towards those who are a positive influence on him

Earlier today, the French-Canadian personality's attention was drawn to certain messages posted by his viewers in the Twitch chat. In response, he said:

"People would just throw hate. Bro, it's like, everybody just s**ts on all my friends and everybody. It's like, dude, I don't know what you want from me. How is it, like, 'PepeLaugh? (Twitch emote)' You go on there and you send massive f**king hate threads and s**t about, like, everybody I'm around. It's like, dude, why would I owe you guys s**t?"

The former Overwatch pro asserted that his audience's hatred for his friends had increased "more than ever." xQc pleaded with his fans to put an end to it:

"I looked at chat for, like, a minute. Okay? I don't think it matters that much if you disagree. I'm going to say how it is. It's like, everything that isn't negative in my life - people try to, like, s**t the f**k on it! Like, even things like Jesse, my friends... everybody is like, 'Why?!' It's, like, more now than ever. I don't get it! I don't want people to do that s**t."

Timestamp: 01:20:30

To prove his point, xQc started browsing recent posts on his official subreddit. He added:

"Look, I'll show you and we'll move on with this. S**t like... (post titled, 'Jesse needs to hop on the streaming grind, he could become big') here is really bad. S**t on here is really bad (another post titled, 'EZ Clap X had the best pickup line'). Like, look at these f**king comments!"

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

Felix's clip in which he confronted his audience was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what netizens said:

While one Redditor referred to xQc's viewers as the "most toxic parasocial fanbase," another user claimed that the Quebec native should do a better job of moderating his Twitch chat.

