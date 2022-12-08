Shroud's Twitch chat reminds McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris about his "Sochi incident"

Twitch star Michael "Shroud" teamed up with McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris during a livestream on December 8. During their conversation, Shroud inquired whether Norris had ever 'thrown a race win,' which the latter confirmed. Immediately, Shroud's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where fans spammed "PepeLaugh," mentioning the "Sochi" incident. Hearing the chat's response, Norris laughed and called his 2021 Russia GP "a bad moment."

Shroud and Norris veer into a past the driver would like to forget

Shroud got hosted Lando Norris during an Assetto Corsa Competizione broadcast. After finishing the race 20th, the Twitch streamer began a casual discussion about the driver's history in F1. The streamer wanted to know if Norris had made some bad calls on the track in the past.

"Have you ever had really, really bad threw ups, before, on the track? Have you had like, really, really bad, like, threw ups on the track? Like, in real life."

Norris confirmed, stating that he crashed and made several mistakes on the track and crashed. Michael noticed several Twitch viewers using the "PepeLaugh" emote and the term "Sochi." He told Norris:

"Everybody's saying... oh god. I don't think I should say this. Oh god! Okay, it's not me, it's what everybody's saying. They're doing the 'PepeLaugh' emote, if you know what that is. They're saying, 'Sochi.' Is that how you say it?"

Timestamp: 01:38:21

Norris burst out laughing and replied:

"Yeah, that was a bad moment. 'Pepelaugh.' If we could give them a 'PepeSmack' into it."

Shroud also mentioned viewers bringing up an incident from the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Explaining the situation, Lando Norris went into his lousy call at the Russian and Belgian Grand Prix, saying:

"Yeah, Spa was just a big crash that I had. Sochi was just being the wrong call, with the tires. It started to rain and I said, 'I don't want to go on slow, stay on dry tires.' And yeah, that wasn't so good. But Spa was just a big crash there. Too much water. I tried to go too quick, and yeah. It was the biggest crash I ever had."

Fans react to Shroud and Lando Norris' interaction

Shroud and Lando Norris' interaction gained a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, as more than 40 fans provided their take in the comments section. Here's what the community had to say:

For context, Lando Norris was on course to get his maiden victory during the 2021 Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit. However, things began to change when it started to rain unexpectedly at the venue.

Norris opted for slick tires rather than intermediates. Unfortunately, the McLaren driver lost control and slid off the track on the 51st lap. Lewis Hamilton eventually won the race, with Lando Norris finishing seventh.

