"I felt dirty as f**k" - Shroud explains how stream sniping someone in Marvel Snap netted him an easy win

During a broadcast on November 28, 2022, Twitch star Michael "Shroud" revealed how he stream sniped someone on Marvel Snap while watching fellow streamer Jaryd Russell "Summit1g" play GTA 5 Roleplay.

After admitting that it wasn't an accident and explaining how he was able to see his opponents' cards in-game, the former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro said:

"I felt dirty as f**k. That was... that's... woo!"

"He was live, and I saw his hand": Shroud reveals how he easily won in Marvel Snap after stream-sniping a player

At the two-hour mark of his latest broadcast, Shroud revealed that he stream sniped an opponent in Marvel Snap. He recalled that the person had the term TTV (an abbreviation for Twitch.TV) in their name:

"I accidentally stream sniped yesterday. I'll admit, it wasn't really an accident. I kind of did it on purpose, but it wasn't really on purpose either. I was playing Marvel Snap. I went up against a player that had TTV in his name. I clicked the stream, because I was like, 'Oh! Is this person live?' They were live! I saw their hand!"

The Toronto native quickly shut down the aforementioned person's livestream and went on to easily win the game:

"I instantly closed it and went, 'F**k! I know what they have in their hand.' I felt really bad. I won the game. Eight points. Easy as f**k. But I felt so bad! I felt so bad, dude."

Timestamp: 02:11:16

He added that he merely wanted to see if the individual was livestreaming on Twitch:

"I just wanted to see if he was live and he was live, and I saw his hand. I should've left, dude. I should've left, but I had to win. I had to win."

The 28-year-old claimed that the information he received from the interaction did not aid him in his victory:

"To be fair, the knowledge that I got out of that interaction didn't help me win. But I still saw his hand. Which was f**ked up."

Fans react to Shroud's admission that he stream sniped someone

The clip of Shroud's admission was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread featured more than 48 fan comments.

One Redditor jokingly stated that they "always knew" that Shroud was a "cheater":

Another community member suggested that the streamer should gift 10 Twitch Prime subscriptions to the person:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Marvel Snap is a collectible card game published by Nuverse. It was released on June 9, 2022, and is available on Microsoft Windows, Android, and iOS.

