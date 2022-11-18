"Introducing my build" - Shroud partners with MAINGEAR, announces co-ownership

Twitch star Michael "Shroud" took to Twitter on November 18 to announce that he has partnered with and is now the co-owner of PC building company MAINGEAR. He shared a minute-long video in which he acted as an orchestra conductor while a compilation of his most popular Valorant clips played.

The announcement also revealed a high-end, limited-edition PC known as the MG1: Shroud edition. The tweet stated:

"Introducing my build, the MG1: Shroud Edition."

Michael Grzesiek @shroud



Introducing my build, the MG1: shroud edition @maingear #BeNext MAINGEAR has been powering my gaming and streaming setups for years, and I’m excited to announce that I'm now a co-ownerIntroducing my build, the MG1: shroud edition maingear.com/shroud MAINGEAR has been powering my gaming and streaming setups for years, and I’m excited to announce that I'm now a co-ownerIntroducing my build, the MG1: shroud edition maingear.com/shroud @maingear #BeNext https://t.co/zMfBwebtgT

Online community reacts as Shroud announces becoming the co-owner of MAINGEAR

The announcement video featured the former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro acting as an orchestra conductor, with a slew of Valorant-related clips playing in the background.

The pro gamer then revealed his signature PC build. He stated:

"I pushed myself to be the best my whole career. Becoming a champion. Putting on a show. Celebrating the wins together with my community. And now to stand out amongst the rest. Introducing the MG1, my first signature PC with MAINGEAR. A product of careful craftsmanship, built to ensure I'll never be held back."

The announcement gained a lot of traction on the social media platform, as more than 80 Twitter users joined the reaction thread. NVIDIA's official Twitter handle replied, saying:

Twitch streamer and Michael's girlfriend Hannah "Bnans" also reacted and shared a GIF:

NRG Esports-affiliated content creator Apryze jokingly suggested that the Twitch sensation run for president, adding that he "never stops":

Twitch content creator JOEYKAOTYK said:

One Twitter user stated that they liked the idea and design of the PC. However, they claimed that the markup for the premium product was "insane":

JinxUOweMeASoda 🥤 @JinxesandSodas @shroud @maingear I love the idea and the design, but holy hell the mark up is insane. @shroud @maingear I love the idea and the design, but holy hell the mark up is insane.

Another user stated that the PC build should have "competitive pricing" and should not include an additional "MAINGEAR tax":

User is Alive @ghosthunteraliv @shroud @maingear I love shroud and to be it successfully atleast his line should competitive pricing and not have extra main gear tax otherwise it wouldn't be successful @shroud @maingear I love shroud and to be it successfully atleast his line should competitive pricing and not have extra main gear tax otherwise it wouldn't be successful

One community member wondered if Shroud was still a part owner of a prominent streamer organization, One True King (OTK):

M @M4ND0H @shroud @maingear Soooo you’re not actually a part owner of OTK then? @shroud @maingear Soooo you’re not actually a part owner of OTK then?

Several followers congratulated the 28-year-old, saying:

Shay @AM_SHAY_ @shroud ABOUT time! My favorite streamer. Look so good. Love it. @maingear Hell yeah lets go!! Michael!! CongratulationsABOUT time! My favorite streamer. Look so good. Love it. @shroud @maingear Hell yeah lets go!! Michael!! Congratulations ❤ ABOUT time! My favorite streamer. Look so good. Love it.

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Shroud is one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming and gaming industry. He began livestreaming on Twitch in 2016 and has since gone on to amass more than 10.4 million followers on his channel.

Apart from primarily playing CS: GO, the Canadian personality has tried out a wide variety of games. These include World of Warcraft, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Valorant, Apex Legends, Escape from Tarkov, New World, and many more.

Earlier this year, Michael surprised the esports community by announcing that he had signed with the Sentinels Valorant team and would be returning to the professional gaming scene.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes