Will Marvel Snap have multiplayer?

Despite the name, Marvel Snap is not a rhythm, but a card game that moves at breakneck speed and features beloved characters from Marvel. Even characters that haven’t seen on-screen action will be available as collectible and usable cards within the game like Galactus and Ironheart.

Matches between players last, on average, three minutes. Yes, that also means multiplayer will be in Marvel Snap. In fact, developer Second Diner wholeheartedly encourages players to challenge each other.

With how short a match can be, it’s perfect for mobile devices to play when one has a few minutes of downtime. The best part is that Marvel Snap will also be available on PC and iOS.

Marvel Snap will have multiplayer and will be free-to-play

Not only will the game have multiplayer when it releases (and during the beta), it will also be free-to-play. There is no confirmation, as of yet, if microtransactions will be a part of the game’s ecosystem. At least 150 base cards will be added, with additional ones being released over time and during events.

With that said, the gameplay trailer hints at the possibility of some form of optional purchases. Senior director Julia Humphreys expressed the importance of making the player feel like they aren’t obligated to pay for power and that “you can get every card in the game, over time, without paying anything.”

That isn’t a direct confirmation, but free-to-play games have to earn revenue somehow, especially if the game has been in development for the past four years.

And if microtransactions are confirmed, that could potentially harm the fun multiplayer potential the game clearly has. Until then, those who are interested should consider signing up to the game’s closed beta.

How to sign up for the closed beta

Before filling out the survey, do note that this closed beta is strictly limited to Android. Developer Second Dinner has not announced any additional betas on other platforms.

To sign up to the closed beta:

Step 1 : Open a browser and visit the game’s beta sign-up page.

: Open a browser and visit the game’s beta sign-up page. Step 2 : Near the bottom, there is a survey. It consists of nine questions and offers multiple choices.

: Near the bottom, there is a survey. It consists of nine questions and offers multiple choices. Step 3: Click 'Next' after answering each question to continue to the following question.

Unfortunately, it is not a guarantee that everyone will be invited. Based on the answers to the survey, invites will be sent out via email if accepted. Most of the questions revolve around genre preferences and mobile gaming habits.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Marvel Snap closed beta is only available in these countries: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, and the United States.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan