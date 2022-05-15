How to qualify for Zenless Zone Zero Closed Beta test via official events

The first closed beta recruitment for the upcoming action game by HoYoverse, Zenless Zone Zero, has begun. Players around the world are excited to try out the new title that apparently has Genshin Impact-like characters with a differing open world and story.

The first character named Cunning Hares was revealed recently, and more information can be expected soon. Before that, here's a quick guide to qualifying for the closed beta test.

Zenless Zone Zero announces sign-up event for closed beta recruitment

The developers initiated the first closed beta recruitment on May 13, which required interested users to fill out a survey. It asks them about their experience as gamers and preferences related to genre, graphics, gameplay, and more.

It is worth noting that Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) is only available for iOS and PC, implying that beta testers must own a PC with the desired specifications or an iPhone 11 or higher.

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN HoYoverse's all new IP, action game Zenless Zone Zero's first closed beta recruitment starts!



Fill out the survey for a chance at the valuable test qualification!



Welcome to New Eridu — Where Humanity Rises Anew!



Sign up here >>>

hoyo.link/e39rYBA6



#ZZZ #TuningTest HoYoverse's all new IP, action game Zenless Zone Zero's first closed beta recruitment starts!Fill out the survey for a chance at the valuable test qualification!Welcome to New Eridu — Where Humanity Rises Anew!Sign up here >>> ✉️ HoYoverse's all new IP, action game Zenless Zone Zero's first closed beta recruitment starts! Fill out the survey for a chance at the valuable test qualification!Welcome to New Eridu — Where Humanity Rises Anew!Sign up here >>> hoyo.link/e39rYBA6#ZZZ #TuningTest https://t.co/361sDX2bgQ

The survey has several questions related to HoYoverse, the player's device and platform, the player's history with anime series and manga-based games, occupation, age, and other things.

To sign up, players simply have to visit Zenless Zone Zero's official website and click on the 'Sign Up' option in the top right corner of the screen. After filling out the survey, the sign-up procedure will be over, and they'll have to wait for the results.

Zenless Zone Zero is hosting community events to hire beta testers

HoYoverse seems to have realized the importance of building a community, and it has already started hosting community-driven events with lucrative rewards for its brand new IP.

There's a Type II bonus event for which users have to follow Type II on HoYoLab. Under the official announcement post for this event, they also have to share one of their lucky experiences.

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN Type Ⅱ Bonus Event!



Zenless Zone Zero Sign-Up & Tuning Test Recruitment Opens Today.



Go to HoYoLAB to follow the community special-model Bangboo: Type Ⅱ, and join event for a chance to win test qualification and official limited merchandise>>>

hoyo.link/891wYBA6



#ZZZ Type Ⅱ Bonus Event!Zenless Zone Zero Sign-Up & Tuning Test Recruitment Opens Today.Go to HoYoLAB to follow the community special-model Bangboo: Type Ⅱ, and join event for a chance to win test qualification and official limited merchandise>>> 🎁 Type Ⅱ Bonus Event!Zenless Zone Zero Sign-Up & Tuning Test Recruitment Opens Today.Go to HoYoLAB to follow the community special-model Bangboo: Type Ⅱ, and join event for a chance to win test qualification and official limited merchandise>>>hoyo.link/891wYBA6#ZZZ https://t.co/DMTKleVhSk

A hundred random players will be selected from the Type II bonus event. While 50 players will receive the closed beta qualification, the rest will get a Random Character Stand. The event winners will be revealed in the announcement post itself by May 30.

Last but not least, ZZZ has declared a giveaway on Twitter. Participants will have to follow the game's official Twitter account and retweet the announcement tweet. Twenty players will qualify for the Tuning Test, one lucky player will get an Alienware X15 laptop, and six players will get Alienware's AW510H gaming headsets.

As of now, these are the three ways to qualify for the beta test, but signing up and filling out the survey is essential. HoYoverse will soon announce the results as well as the end dates of these events.

Edited by Danyal Arabi