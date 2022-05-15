×
Create
Notifications

How to qualify for Zenless Zone Zero Closed Beta test via official events

Zenless Zone Zero is an upcoming game by Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse (Image via HoYoverse)
Zenless Zone Zero is an upcoming game by Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse (Image via HoYoverse)
Aakrit
Aakrit
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 15, 2022 04:23 PM IST
Feature

The first closed beta recruitment for the upcoming action game by HoYoverse, Zenless Zone Zero, has begun. Players around the world are excited to try out the new title that apparently has Genshin Impact-like characters with a differing open world and story.

The first character named Cunning Hares was revealed recently, and more information can be expected soon. Before that, here's a quick guide to qualifying for the closed beta test.

Zenless Zone Zero announces sign-up event for closed beta recruitment

The developers initiated the first closed beta recruitment on May 13, which required interested users to fill out a survey. It asks them about their experience as gamers and preferences related to genre, graphics, gameplay, and more.

It is worth noting that Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) is only available for iOS and PC, implying that beta testers must own a PC with the desired specifications or an iPhone 11 or higher.

✉️ HoYoverse's all new IP, action game Zenless Zone Zero's first closed beta recruitment starts! Fill out the survey for a chance at the valuable test qualification!Welcome to New Eridu — Where Humanity Rises Anew!Sign up here >>> hoyo.link/e39rYBA6#ZZZ #TuningTest https://t.co/361sDX2bgQ

The survey has several questions related to HoYoverse, the player's device and platform, the player's history with anime series and manga-based games, occupation, age, and other things.

To sign up, players simply have to visit Zenless Zone Zero's official website and click on the 'Sign Up' option in the top right corner of the screen. After filling out the survey, the sign-up procedure will be over, and they'll have to wait for the results.

youtube-cover

Zenless Zone Zero is hosting community events to hire beta testers

HoYoverse seems to have realized the importance of building a community, and it has already started hosting community-driven events with lucrative rewards for its brand new IP.

There's a Type II bonus event for which users have to follow Type II on HoYoLab. Under the official announcement post for this event, they also have to share one of their lucky experiences.

🎁 Type Ⅱ Bonus Event!Zenless Zone Zero Sign-Up & Tuning Test Recruitment Opens Today.Go to HoYoLAB to follow the community special-model Bangboo: Type Ⅱ, and join event for a chance to win test qualification and official limited merchandise>>>hoyo.link/891wYBA6#ZZZ https://t.co/DMTKleVhSk

A hundred random players will be selected from the Type II bonus event. While 50 players will receive the closed beta qualification, the rest will get a Random Character Stand. The event winners will be revealed in the announcement post itself by May 30.

Last but not least, ZZZ has declared a giveaway on Twitter. Participants will have to follow the game's official Twitter account and retweet the announcement tweet. Twenty players will qualify for the Tuning Test, one lucky player will get an Alienware X15 laptop, and six players will get Alienware's AW510H gaming headsets.

🎁 Z·Z·Z Beta GiveawayPrizes:Tuning Test qualification *20Alienware x15 *1Alienware AW510H *6To enter:1. Follow @ZZZ_EN2. Retweet this tweetEvent ends on May 23#ZZZ #TuningTestZ·Z·Z Official Recruitment Sign-Up: hoyo.link/6c2uYBA6 https://t.co/4Sx8fPJtgX
Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, these are the three ways to qualify for the beta test, but signing up and filling out the survey is essential. HoYoverse will soon announce the results as well as the end dates of these events.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी