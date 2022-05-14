Android users to miss Zenless Zone Zero Closed Beta: All you need to know

HoYoverse has finally released a new trailer for their latest project called the Zenless Zone Zero, also known as ZZZ.

The trailer showcases a cyberpunk futuristic setting with a 3D anime art style. Players can also get a sneak peek of some of the upcoming characters, monsters, and the combat system.

With the release of the trailer, recruitment for the tuning test has begun. Unfortunately, it seems that Android users will miss out from the tuning test as it will only support iOS and PC.

This article will explain everything players need to know about the tuning test of Zenless Zone Zero and more.

Zenless Zone Zero begins recruitment for tuning test on iOS and PC platforms

Upcoming character teased in video trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

On May 13, 2022, HoYoverse released a video trailer announcing the recruitment for the tuning test. The video trailer shows a ton of original content along with the in-game world and upcoming characters.

The tuning test sign-up began the moment the trailer was released. Interested players will have to follow certain procedures and fill out a survey to sign-up for the tuning test. The official website has yet to announce the deadline for their first tuning test, hence interested individuals should sign-up as soon as they can.

Based on the FAQs provided on the official website, it appears that the current tuning test set up will be compatible only on iOS devices and PCs.

Official website of Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

Players or, as the official website calls it, "proxies," will have to sign-up for the tuning test on the official website. Follow the steps as listed below:

Login to your HoYoverse account and click on the "Sign-up" button on the official ZZZ website

Fill out a survey form to complete the recruitment process

As soon as the deadline is announced and reached, selected proxies will be notified through SMS and e-mail. Make sure to fill out the correct contact details in the survey to avoid any mishap.

Once selected, the proxies will receive their test installation package on their provided mail-ID before the testing period begins. The tuning test will support various languages such as English, Japanese, and more.

HoYoverse has received a lot of success with their existing title, and Zenless Zone Zero appears to be another project that has been built with the same level of creativity and innovation. Only time will tell whether HoYoverse can maintain the same level of quality with their latest project.

