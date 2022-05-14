HoYoverse's new game Zenless Zone Zero doesn't have a release date yet

Developer HoYoverse, the studio behind Genshin Impact, recently released a short and sweet teaser trailer for a new ARPG, Zenless Zone Zero. While a release date for Zenless Zone Zero wasn’t revealed, the trailer showed off a stylish cast of characters, the world of Zenless Zone Zero, and the main antagonists of the game.

Players will style themselves as a 'Proxy,' and there are several of these walking the streets of New Eridu. The antagonists, the Ethereal, hail from Hollows. Proxies enter Hollows to obtain resources.

The art style is clearly inspired by Genshin Impact but with a futuristic, science-fiction flair. If gamers are interested, HoYoverse is holding a survey to choose players for their closed beta.

Zenless Zone Zero doesn’t have a release date, but closed beta sign up is available

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN HoYoverse's all new IP, action game Zenless Zone Zero's first closed beta recruitment starts!



Fill out the survey for a chance at the valuable test qualification!



Welcome to New Eridu — Where Humanity Rises Anew!



Sign up here >>>

hoyo.link/e39rYBA6



The Tuning Test is what HoYoverse dubbed their closed beta, and sign-ups are available right now. Of course, this doesn’t guarantee an invite, but it never hurts to sign up. However, signing up is more than just plugging in an email. Here are the steps readers can follow:

Step 1 : Sign in or create a HoYoverse account.

: Sign in or create a HoYoverse account. Step 2 : Once registered, answer a series of questions.

: Once registered, answer a series of questions. Step 3: Send in your survey, along with account details.

Answering all the questions the survey asks will take around 10 to 15 minutes. Many revolve around how long gamers play certain games, what kind of games, and if any of those are popular IPs like Elden Ring and Genshin Impact.

Recruitment for the Zenless Zone Zero Tuning Test is still ongoing as of May 13, 2022. There hasn’t been an end date announced yet, so players should keep an eye on their social media handles. It’s limited to PC and iOS, however, so players should make sure to use the most up-to-date hardware.

PC users must have a system with at least an NVIDIA GTX970 (or AMD equivalent), an Intel i5 CPU (or AMD equivalent), 8GB of RAM, and at least 10GB of storage space. It would be best to have 20GB of storage space for future updates.

Apple iOS users must have at least an iPhone 11, iOS 10.0, 4GB RAM, and 6GB of storage space.

