How to sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero beta test

Zenless Zone Zero is the newest action RPG from HoYoverse, the team behind the extremely popular gacha game Genshin Impact.

Described as an urban fantasy game that allows players to "further explore action-oriented gameplay," Zenless Zone Zero will receive a beta version that some players will be lucky enough to test.

A closed beta was announced alongside the debut trailer. Those who want to take part and sign up for the beta can go to the game's official website, enter their information, and cross their fingers.

How to register for the Zenless Zone Zero beta

Beyond the first trailer, details regarding the newest HoYoverse title are few and far between. However, some of the eager players will be able to learn more through the closed beta, if they receive access.

As of today, May 13, 2022, the first round of beta sign-ups are live. When they close or when the actual beta period begins is still under wraps, but that information should be released soon.

The big 'Sign Up' button is the first step in registering for the beta (Image via HoYoverse)

In the meantime, players can sign up and hope to secure a spot in the beta. Players need to follow these steps to register. After doing so, all they can do is wait for an official announcement from HoYoverse regarding if the registration was accepted and a beta date. To register for the beta, players need to:

Visit the official website for Zenless Zone Zero

Click the large button in the top right corner that says 'Sign Up'

Register for a new HoYoverse account or log into an already created one

Ensure that the email on the account is active and correct

Complete the survey that appears after signing in to the account

Wait for the 'Sign-Up Successful' notification after finishing the survey

Periodically check the email that was used with the HoYoverse account

If a closed beta invite has been received, follow the instructions in the email to participate

Although not everyone can make it into the beta, there is a decent chance that those who sign up quickly will find a beta key or invitation waiting in their email's inbox fairly soon.

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN HoYoverse's all new IP, action game Zenless Zone Zero's first closed beta recruitment starts!



Fill out the survey for a chance at the valuable test qualification!



Welcome to New Eridu — Where Humanity Rises Anew!



Sign up here >>>

hoyo.link/e39rYBA6



HoYoverse's all new IP, action game Zenless Zone Zero's first closed beta recruitment starts!

Fill out the survey for a chance at the valuable test qualification!

Welcome to New Eridu — Where Humanity Rises Anew!

Sign up here >>>

hoyo.link/e39rYBA6

#ZZZ #TuningTest

After the first round of beta testing for Zenless Zone Zero, players may see an increase in the number of platforms available. For now, however, only those who intend to play on PC or iOS can register and receive a beta invite.

