5 best Elden Ring multiplayer mods (2022)

Elden Ring gives players a great deal of leeway in terms of multiplayer accessibility.

However, the burden of being a PvP-rich environment sits heavy on the ever-expanding modding possibilities. Mods that directly alter game parameters in Elden Ring can likely lead to banishment from the multiplayer pool. Even worse, some cosmetic mods can also lead to soft-bans in a similar vein.

However, there are a good handful of mods that the Tarnished can use to add some quality-of-life changes to the game or supplement their multiplayer experience without necessarily being banned.

Top 5 mods to enhance your Elden Ring multiplayer experience

1) The Definitive Multiplayer Save File (Mule)

For players who feel like trying out a new PvP build but have run out of Larval Tears or do not want to rush quests, they can consult a third-party save file for a quick start. This is where mule saves come in. Essentially, these are save files directly extracted from the directory after acquiring nearly all medallions, spells, weapons, armors, and key items in the game.

An important factor here is the legitimacy of the save file. Several items available in the game file are not obtainable by any legitimate means in the game, such as Fia's Deathbed Smalls. Infamously, possession of these taboo drawers in one's inventory leads to multiplayer bans. Save for an accidental Rogier's Rapier +0; however, FreedominSkies' 'Definitive Multiplayer Save File' is as legitimate as it gets.

2) Extended Field of View (FOV)

The camera is infamously dubbed as the most formidable enemy in Soulslike games. Centering on players under most circumstances, the camera in Elden Ring only shifts slightly when the Tarnished locks on to an enemy.

However, there are certain disadvantages to the fluidity of movement when locking on. On the flip side, it is challenging to read telegraphing animations when enormous bosses clip out of the screen. This dilemma also transcends to PvP, where playing without locking on enables players to engage in another layer of mind games, thanks to less predictable movement.

The extended field of view mod enhances the FoV, i.e., how much space the camera covers, from 60 to 85, 92, or 97, depending on the version picked. This is also achieved without the need to run a third-party program in the background like a few other FoV mods tend to do.

3) Revenant Reshade

Mods that alter armor or other assets may fall under cosmetic changes that should not affect gameplay. However, since this also covers animations, their viability on a PvP scene may differ drastically. Environment-altering mods, like those that exist for other Soulslike games, may thus be ill-advised to install for multiplayer.

However, ReShade only injects additional post-processing and color grading on top of the game without changing base assets. For players looking to switch things up with a fresh coat of paint and add some more visual oomph to their game, phroZac's Revenant Reshade is a good fit.

Returning players from Dark Souls 3 may also remember the same mod for that game, where it incorporates the same modular color changes.

4) Elden Ring - No Name Censoring

There are only two ways Tarnished can communicate in-game: messages or emotes. Both of these are restricted within the handful of options that FromSoftware allows.

While the community continues to find silly jokes like 'fort, night,' the messages (etchings) framework does not really accommodate custom words. To control the only mode of custom characters conveyable online, Elden Ring, like Dark Souls 3, implements a name censoring system.

The censoring system in place currently truncates names unexpectedly at times to block out combinations of letters found in slurs. 'No Name Censoring' counteracts this on the user end, enabling players to see the uncensored names of other Tarnished online.

5) Elden Ring Seamless Coop

While Elden Ring makes great improvements on the co-op front, it still bears some of the kinks one would expect of a Soulslike multiplayer system. Compared to previous Souls games, the co-op in this one grants a lot of freedom but still stringently sticks to its methodology of being lore-appropriate.

With consumables like Furlcalling Finger Remedies, it is possible to summon your friend and play Elden Ring with them. But this treats the second player as a temporary sidekick, not unlike in-game summons.

LukeYui's work-in-progress mod enhances the existing system to a true co-op experience. There is no forced disconnection upon the death of the host.

The additional features it has currently managed to facilitate include synced map waypoints, NPC interaction and fast travel for players other than the host, and balance changes to up the ante against the two Tarnished romping through the Lands Between.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu