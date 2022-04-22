Dragon Ball: 10 Marvel characters who can beat Ultra Instinct Goku and Vegeta together

One of the most significant points of contention and debate between Marvel fans and Dragon Ball fans is which characters from the ever-expanding comic franchise can defeat Goku. While the list is short, there are those characters within Marvel who can rival Dragon Ball’s protagonist and even claim victory over him.

Throwing Vegeta into the mix narrows the list even more for Marvel’s heroes and villains, although there are still those who can take out Dragon Ball’s strongest tag team. While it may seem somewhat unbelievable, there are those beings within the Marvel universe who can claim victory over the two.

Here are ten Marvel characters who could beat Ultra Instinct Goku and Vegeta together, ranked in no particular order.

Marvel’s most powerful beings easily beat Dragon Ball’s central protagonists

1) Sentry

Starting the list is Sentry, an immortal being whose only weaknesses lie in being attacked psychically or through his soul. Despite how physically strong Goku and Vegeta can be in battle, neither has a way to legitimately combat and hurt Sentry in a fight. As a result, the Omega-Level Threat undoubtedly takes home the win.

2) Cosmic Spider-Man

Cosmic Spider-Man is Peter Parker imbued with Uni-Power, a type of energy used to create another one of Marvel’s strongest characters, Captain Universe. In short, Cosmic Spider-Man can’t be injured, doesn’t need to eat or sleep, can rearrange matter, and sense any energy in the world. There’s almost nothing Dragon Ball’s central protagonists can do to overcome this power.

3) Hyperion

Hyperion is essentially the Marvel version of Superman, with their powers in some continuities being linked to energy from the sun. His only weaknesses are a lack of access to sunlight, magic, and vibranium.

His general physicality is superhuman in all categories, as well as being gifted with self-sustenance. While there is a chance Dragon Ball’s best tag team can create a situation where they win, they’ll most likely lose to Hyperion 99 times out of 100.

4) Infinity Gauntlet Thanos

As popularized in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Thanos has more than enough tools and tricks to overpower Dragon Ball’s Ultra Instinct Goku and Vegeta. The fully-equipped Gauntlet gives Thanos dominion over all aspects of life, from the external to the internal experiences of each being.

One of the most well-known powers of the Infinity Gauntlet is The Snap, which eliminates half of life in the galaxy with just one action. The wearer of the Gauntlet receives nigh omnipotence, and as powerful as Dragon Ball’s best-known characters are, they almost certainly lose here.

5) Blue Marvel

As someone who could rival both Sentry and Hyperion in combat, there’s little doubt Blue Marvel could handle Dragon Ball’s Goku and Vegeta simultaneously. His only weakness is a compound known as Neutronium, which would obviously be inaccessible to Goku and Vegeta. As a result, there’s little doubt he takes home the victory against the two martial artists.

6) Jean Grey

Jean Grey is one of Marvel’s most powerful telepaths and arguably the franchise’s strongest mutant. Her telepathy is as powerful as Professor X’s, with much more varied applications of her power than the leader of the X-Men possesses. There’s little doubt she could easily handle both Goku and Vegeta without throwing a single punch.

7) Galactus

Galactus is considered an omnipotent entity with near Godlike powers, emphasizing his superiority in the Marvel franchise. His only weakness is his Cosmic Hunger, which can be his downfall if he loses access to the particular energy he feeds off.

However, it’s implausible that Dragon Ball’s Goku and Vegeta could ever put themselves in a position to beat Galactus.

8) Doctor Doom

The Marvel Wiki lists Doctor Doom’s only weakness as his ego, specifically, his sense of superiority. Pandering to this aspect of himself is arguably his only true weakness, with his physical, spiritual, and cosmic abilities and strengths being incredibly superior.

Considering Goku and Vegeta’s natures don’t lend themselves to flattery, it’s likely Doctor Doom easily handles the two.

9) The Beyonder

The Beyonder has no inherent weaknesses, with his only possible areas of weakness necessitating acts equivalent to killing abstract beings and concepts. One of his most powerful abilities is that of manipulating reality, which in and of itself gives him the edge he needs over Dragon Ball’s protagonists.

There’s little doubt that The Beyonder wins easily against Goku and Vegeta.

10) Eternity

Eternity is one of the Marvel universe’s abstract beings, serving as the physical embodiment of the universes of the multiverse. His powers are listed as nigh omnipotence, with complete and utter freedom to manipulate time, space, matter, energy, magic, or reality.

He’s said to be practically immortal, solidifying his easy victory over Dragon Ball’s strongest fighters.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

