Naruto fandom insulted by DC fans in a Minato vs Flash debate

The debate over whether the Flash from the DC Universe or Minato from Naruto is more powerful has raged on for years, resurfacing from time to time in animanga communities, forums, and other online spaces. A recent Twitter exchange has stirred up a rivalry between the two fandoms, pitting the Yellow Flash against the fastest man alive. DC fans lauded their hero for being the fastest and derided the Fourth Hokage for not standing a chance.

The trolling comes at a time when Naruto fans are anticipating the release of the new Minato spinoff manga. Fans voted for their favorite character in the Narutop99 popularity poll on a daily basis, and only then were they able to secure the short series. Moreover, the series will be illustrated by mangaka Masashi Kishimoto.

Can Naruto's Yellow Flash match the speed of the Flash?

Minato as seen in the Naruto anime and the Flash from the comics (Images via DC Comics and Studio Pierrot)

Minato Namikaze is known as the Yellow Flash of the Leaf, and his nickname accurately describes his speed. He could throw his kunai knife, then teleport to its location and take down his opponents. This technique of instant transportation is known as the Flying Raijin jutsu.

Minato was responsible for bringing the Third Great Shinobi War to an end. His victory earned him the ninja community's respect and admiration. However, Minato is nowhere near the fastest anime character. He can only travel as fast and as far as he can throw his kunai, which makes his ability quite limited when fighting someone like the Flash.

Minato has no chance when it comes to batting the Flash. A fan-made animated clip, on the other hand, shows Minato easily defeating the Flash. This has resulted in a flood of tweets mocking the Fourth Hokage, claiming he will lose the fight even before he realizes what happened. Several netizens took to the comments section of the clip to express their views.

DC fans have also shared comic panels to prove that the Flash is the more powerful one of the two. In one of these panels, the Flash claims to be able to think at the speed of light and observe events that last less than an attosecond.

Image via Twitter user @BattleObsessed

Final thoughts

It is fun to speculate about whether one character can compete with another, and such exercises are common in fandoms. While one character's powers will always be weaker compared to those of the other, it is frequently overlooked that they exist in separate universes with different power scales. As a result, dismissing a character based solely on their abilities rather than their contributions to their specific world is unfair.

Naruto fans are now gearing up for four new episodes, which will be released in September 2023. It is speculated that they will focus on Minato.

