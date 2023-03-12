Why the new Naruto episodes might be about Minato's past, explained

Naruto, the beloved anime series that debuted in 2002, will celebrate its 20th anniversary in September 2023. To mark the 20th anniversary of the anime, a new project comprising four episodes based on the series has been announced on Naruto's official website.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the new episodes, and many speculate that the storyline might revolve around the past of the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze. In this article, we will explore why the new Naruto episodes might be about Minato's past.

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts The Original NARUTO anime is getting Four New Episodes to celebrate its 20th anniversary in September 2023. The Original NARUTO anime is getting Four New Episodes to celebrate its 20th anniversary in September 2023. https://t.co/qEQytLBnqL

New Naruto episodes may depict more information about Minato’s past

Ever since the announcement of the new Naruto episodes, set to be released in September 2023 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Naruto anime, fans have spammed social media with their predictions. Many are guessing that the episodes might reflect the past of Minato Namikaze and have explained their reasons for believing so.

In December of last year, a poll regarding the popularity of Naruto characters was held on the Naruto official website until January 31, 2023. The poll results are set to be revealed in April 2023, but the partial results have already shown that Minato Namikaze has secured the top position, surpassing even fan favorites such as Itachi Uchiha, who holds the second position.

K1K3 🐈 @kuzanKike Yo wait is it possible that new naruto episodes will be from popularity poll manga which kishimoto will draw ?? Yo wait is it possible that new naruto episodes will be from popularity poll manga which kishimoto will draw ?? https://t.co/uXVPrKg6aa

just my guess! The 20th aniversary could be masashi kishimoto new comic for that character who win the NARUTO OFFICIAL POLL a short story will be adapted in anime. either its twitter.com/NARUTO_info_en… NARUTO OFFICIAL @NARUTO_info_en naruto-official.com/en/news/01_143… BORUTO: Naruto Next Generations Anime's Part One Finale! Plus, Exciting Announcements! #NARUTO BORUTO: Naruto Next Generations Anime's Part One Finale! Plus, Exciting Announcements! #NARUTO naruto-official.com/en/news/01_143… omg we are getting a new project of NARUTO from September in boruto.just my guess! The 20th aniversary could be masashi kishimoto new comic for that character who win the NARUTO OFFICIAL POLL a short story will be adapted in anime. either its #MINATO or #Sakura_Haruno omg we are getting a new project of NARUTO from September in boruto.just my guess! The 20th aniversary could be masashi kishimoto new comic for that character who win the NARUTO OFFICIAL POLL a short story will be adapted in anime. either its #MINATO or #Sakura_Haruno twitter.com/NARUTO_info_en… https://t.co/lVOImEIAXb

Konnapeon ☀️ @konnapeon Yooo are we getting Minato: Naruto Previous Generations Yooo are we getting Minato: Naruto Previous Generations

With the Naruto Top 99 popularity poll's partial results out, eager fans are speculating that the new episodes might focus on the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze's past, who secured the top position in the poll. Fans believe that Minato's popularity may have had an impact on the decision to emphasize his past in the new Naruto episodes.

In brief, about the character of Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze was the Fourth Hokage of Konoha, who was known for his incredible speed and strength. He was Naruto Uzumaki's father and was known as the "Yellow Flash" for his ability to move at lightning speed. Although Minato only appeared in a few episodes, he made a big impression on fans, who have been eager to learn more about his past.

Minato's past is full of mystery, and fans have many questions about his life before becoming Hokage. They are eager to learn more about his relationships, his training, and how he became such a powerful ninja.

Additionally, fans would like to see more of his interactions with his wife, Kushina Uzumaki, who was also a powerful ninja in her own right. Kushina was Nine-Tailed Fox's former Jinchuriki, and her relationship with Minato was a big part of Naruto's story.

Final thoughts

The much-loved Naruto series has been a source of inspiration for people of all ages, and fans all over the world are excited about the news of new Naruto episodes. Although the official Naruto website hasn't revealed any information yet about what will unfold in the new episodes, fans have been making guesses based on the results of a recent poll which has made them optimistic about a possible focus on Minato's past.

If the new Naruto episodes do focus on Minato's past, fans can expect to see more of his battles and feats of strength. Minato was known for his intelligence and strategic mindset, and fans would love to see more of his tactical genius. Additionally, his interactions with other notable characters in the Naruto universe, such as Jiraiya and Kakashi, is also something that viewers are looking forward to.

