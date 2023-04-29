One Punch Man: Can Saitama handle a punch from the world's strongest puncher?

One Punch Man’s protagonist has been pitted against some of the most impressive characters with abilities that could take down most characters in anime. However, viewers are yet to see Saitama in his strongest form. Even with Garou receiving a massive power-up, he wasn’t able to test the Caped Baldy's limits.

With that said, there is one character from another multiverse that could potentially give him a run for his money. Everyone knows Thor as the God of Thunder - the wielder of the Mjolnir. He is feared by many for his strength and his ability to wield the weapon. However, in Avengers Forever Issue #8, readers see Thor in a different light.

His inability to lift the Mjolnir drove him into depression, and he came across the last guardian of K’un Lun. Lei Kun, the Thunderer, trained him to become the Iron Fist. Thor continuously punched the Mjolnir with such power that the weapon itself submitted itself before him, and he went on to become the God of Fists. However, if given the chance, will Thor be able to beat the Caped Baldy in a 1v1 fight?

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man’s Saitama Vs Marvel’s Thor, the God of Fists

Before comparing the characters, it is important to understand how Thor became the God of Fists. The Thunderer asked him to punch Mjolnir repeatedly until he perfected his punch. The Mjolnir is made from Uru, which is the strongest material in all realms, whose rubble is taken from the Rock of Creation. It is said to have destroyed worlds and break the bones of Gods.

After days of punching the weapon, it began to quiver, dodge, and even fight back. Despite all its efforts, Thor made the weapon submit to him, and he went on to become the God of Fists. According to the Avengers Forever Issue #8, Thor managed to nearly break something that was made from the strongest material in all realms.

As such, if there was anyone who could give Saitama a run for his money, it would be Thor. However, One Punch Man’s Caped Baldy has a few tricks up his sleeve. One could even say that Saitama might be able to beat the God of Fists, and here’s why.

In the Monsters Association arc, Saitama accidentally blew up Jupiter by sneezing. Moreover, during his fight against Garou, he was able to withstand powerful attacks that incorporated Nuclear Fission as well. The Caped Baldy even managed to kick hyperspace gates, or portals, that Garou had put in place to outclass his opponent.

However, that’s not all. Since Saitama managed to pull off the most ridiculous move of all time, Garou realized his erroneous ways and taught Saitama how to travel back in time. The One Punch Man protagonist thus managed to travel back in time to save everyone.

As such, a hero who is capable of such enormous powers and feats, it is likely to assume that Saitama would emerge victorious because rationale and reason cannot be applied to him. He is someone who can transcend logic and the rules that govern that particular universe/multiverse. As a character, Saitama has been written in a manner that comedy takes the spotlight at the expense of logic. It is for this reason why Saitama would emerge victorious in this fight.

