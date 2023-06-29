xQc reveals he's buying a diamond-studded Audemars Piguet watch for Twitch streamer JesseSMFI

On June 29, 2023, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" revealed that he plans on gifting his close friend and fellow content creator JesseSMFI a luxury watch. For context, JesseSMFI is a partnered Twitch streamer who started his online career in July 2017. He frequently collaborates with Felix to play a variety of multiplayer games.

At the time of writing, JesseSMFI's Twitch channel boasted 112,141 followers, with his most played titles being Among Us, Black Desert Online, Valorant, League of Legends, and Minecraft.

While reviewing auctions for movie props, the French-Canadian personality showcased a diamond-studded Audemars Piguet watch, claiming that he was purchasing it for his buddy.

"I'm buying this for Jesse!" - xQc after revealing the diamond-studded Audemars Piguet watch to his audience

At the 01:55-hour mark of his broadcast earlier today, xQc decided to unveil the gift he planned on purchasing for JesseSMFI:

"You know what? You want to see the watch for Jesse? Look. I'm getting this for Jesse! (The streamer showcases an image of a diamond-studded Audemars Piguet watch) Holy! Holy!"

Timestamp: 01:55:30

Some fans observed that the watch had Arabic numerals etched on it. Responding to this, the 27-year-old said:

"What? I think he's... I think his family speaks Arabic or something. I don't know. Yeah, he's Arabic, yeah? Oh, he's Lebanese. Yeah. Is Lebanese Arabic? Chat, is Lebanese Arabic? Oh, all right! It's good then. Phew!"

"It’s obvious how important Jesse is" - Fans react to the streamer's clip

Numerous community members have shared their thoughts on xQc's gift for JesseSMFI. One viewer's comment garnered hundreds of likes, in which they said:

"It's obvious how important Jesse is in helping xQc get through what he's going through. A good a*s friend."

Several fans believed that JesseSMFI was deserving of the watch, with some claiming that he seems like a genuine friend:

Meanwhile, one community member speculated that the Audemars Piguet watch was worth $45,000:

Here are some more notable responses:

This isn't the first time xQc has flaunted an expensive piece of luxury jewelry on his livestream. Last year (on December 25, 2023), the Quebec native claimed to have "committed an ultimate crime" by purchasing a diamond-encrusted Rolex.

