"That thing's kind of busted!" - xQc shows off his diamond-studded Rolex on livestream

During a livestream on December 24, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" took the opportunity to show off his brand-new possession.

While explaining how he committed the "ultimate crime" and was compelled to make a bad bet, the streamer mentioned that he had bought a special watch that he had not yet opened.

After unboxing the package, Felix revealed a diamond-encrusted Rolex to his audience. His reaction after seeing the watch in person was:

"It looks kind of decent actually. Holy f**k! Bro, I thought it would be lame as f**k! That thing's kind of busted! Jesus!"

xQc tries on a diamond-studded Rolex for the first time on stream

The conversation about xQc's new watch began at the one-hour mark of his December 24 broadcast when he revealed buying something:

"Guy, I committed an ultimate crime. Listen, chat! I said I would never wear a watch, okay? I have to do a really bad bet. Okay? I took my rig back, and my weekly bonus, and all my s**t together and I bought something. I don't know how to turn it down, tough. Hold up. It just came in. I didn't open it, yet."

The French-Canadian personality reached for a well-packaged box and began unboxing the item. A few moments later, he showcased a diamond-studded Rolex and said:

"Dude, I'm scared it's going to be lame! Bro... okay, hold up."

Timestamp: 01:24:50

xQc showed his audience the watch in its full glory, commenting that it looked "kind of decent." He decided to try out Rolex for the first time and claimed that he was afraid to break it:

"Dude, I'm scared to putting it on. It's really small because I have a mini wrist. So I told them to make it like, really, really small. Dude, am I not allowed to give myself a f***ing Christmas gift, or what? It's really tight! Oh, actually it's pretty much perfect! How do I close it? Dude, I'm scared of breaking it. Chat, I'm scared of breaking it."

The former Overwatch pro struggled to close the clasp on the watch. After figuring out how to properly wear it, xQc stated:

"Brother! It might be too tight. Is this it, or not? Brother! Looks decent, to be honest. Holy f**k! Yeah, it's pretty much perfect."

Fans react to the streamer's expensive watch

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions as more than 400 fans provided their take on xQc's new Rolex. Here's a snippet of some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer's Rolex (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer recalled that the streamer's fans predicted he would purchase a watch, another community member claimed that the Rolex was "just a watch with diamonds."

