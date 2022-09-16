Watch: Rolex pays emotional tribute to their global ambassador Roger Federer

Swiss watchmaker Rolex has paid an emotional tribute to the departing legend, Roger Federer.

After Federer announced his retirement, Rolex hailed their global brand ambassador’s “perpetual” legacy in a sentimental video tribute titled "Thank you, Roger."

“There are certain things that numbers can’t convey. The beauty he instilled in the discipline, enriching and perfecting his game year after year. His grace and elegance on and off the court, which made him one of the most revered athletes of our time,” the tribute narrated.

“Numbers will never fully encompass the extent of his legend, continually growing, nor the breadth of his legacy, perpetually inspiring. For his is a greatness that can never be measured. Our heartfelt gratitude to Roger Federer for his impact on the world of sports and for making tennis perpetual.”

Watch the full video here:

The tennis icon announced his retirement on Thursday, in a heartfelt letter posted on his social media accounts. Federer said that he was grateful for the generosity he was showered with, but it was time for him to step away from competitive tennis.

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," he confessed.

The Swiss Maestro also thanked his sponsors, referring to them as his partners.

"I want to thank my loyal sponsors, who are really like partners to me,” he said.

Rolex has been one of Roger Federer's major sponsors since 2006. The luxury watchmaker reportedly signed a 10 year - $15 million contract with the 20-time Grand Slam champion. In 2016, the Swiss brand renewed its contract with Federer for a whopping $8 million per year.

“I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me” – Roger Federer

Mirka Federer with son at the Australian Open

In his heartfelt retirement letter, Roger Federer thanked his wife Mirka for always standing by his side and supporting him. He further acknowledged his children for their support and also honored his parents and sister who have been an integral part of his success.

“I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me," Roger Federer wrote. "She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over 8-months pregnant, and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years.”

“I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and creating wonderful memories along the way. I would also like to thank and recognize my loving parents and my dear sister, without whom nothing would be possible,” he said.

