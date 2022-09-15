"To the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you" - Read Roger Federer's all-encompassing retirement speech that captures his 24-year professional career

Tennis, and a big part of the world beyond that, came to a standstill on Thursday as Roger Federer announced his imminent retirement from the sport. Federer, 41, recently suffered a setback to his knee during rehabilitation, making this decision seem wise. Painful, yes, but understandable, considering the larger scale of things surrounding the Swiss maestro's personal life.

During his long and illustrious playing career, the 20-time Major champion has never been short of style. It was only fitting, therefore, that he signed off with a magnum opus that carried the same grace and elegance.

Federer delivered his retirement speech in an audio upload as well as in the format of a letter on social media, delivering the same content in both cases. This article will take you through the contents of his retirement speech, shining light on a man who, many believe, changed the face of tennis.

The 41-year-old began by saying that he wanted to "share some news" with fans and described the hardships he has faced in recent years due to his eternal knee concerns.

"To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life," he began. "Today, I want to share some news with all of you."

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear," he added.

He stressed that he would leave the sport with no regrets, given that he has gotten more out of tennis than he could have ever dreamt of.

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years," Federer added. "Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

The Swiss maestro then laid bare his retirement plans by announcing that next week's Laver Cup will be his final ATP event.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour," Federer said.

Despite calling his retirement a "bittersweet decision," Federer remained upbeat about his life and good fortune throughout his career, remarking that he considered himself among the "most fortunate" people on earth.

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me," he said. "But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."

"I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me" - Roger Federer pays tribute to wife Mirka, among other key members of his life and team

Roger Federer's wife Mirka at the 2019 Hopman Cup.

Roger Federer also expressed his wholehearted gratitude to wife Mirka, who has been a constant pillar of strength for the 20-time Major champion throughout most of his professional career. He mentioned the 2009 Wimbledon final in particular, when an 8-month pregnant Mirka watched Federer endure a nerve-wracking clash against Andy Roddick.

He also thanked his four children - Leo, Lenny, Charlene Riva, and Myla Rose - for supporting him during his career.

"I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me," Roger Federer wrote. "She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over 8-months pregnant, and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years."

"I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and creating wonderful memories along the way. Seeing my family cheering me on from the stands is a feeling I will cherish forever," he added.

He went on to thank his parents and his sister, former coaches, Swiss Tennis, and his current support team featuring Ivan Ljubicic, Severin Luthi, and Pierre Paganini, amongst others. Federer also mentioned fellow business partner Tony Godsick and his sponsors.

"I would also like to thank and recognize my loving parents and my dear sister, without whom nothing would be possible," Federer said. "A big thank you to all my former coaches who always guided me in the right direction ... you have been wonderful! And to Swiss Tennis, who believed in me as a young player and gave me an ideal start."

"I really want to thank and acknowledge my amazing team, Ivan, Dani, Roland, and particularly Seve and Pierre, who have given me the best advice and have always been there for me," he added. "Also Tony, for creatively managing my business for over 17 years. You are all incredible and I have loved every minute with you."

"I want to thank my loyal sponsors, who are really like partners to me; and the hard-working teams and tournaments on the ATP Tour, who consistently welcomed all of us with kindness and hospitality."

Federer has shared dozens of rivalries throughout his long and glittering career. Without mentioning names, he thanked all his competitors, reminiscing about how he's been a part of "so many epic matches."

"I would also like to thank my competitors on the court. I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget," he continued. "We battled fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game. I feel extremely grateful. We pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels."

Last but not least, Federer paid tribute to his fans, thanking them for filling his matches and successes with "joy and energy."

"Above all I must offer a special thank you to my unbelievable fans," Federer said. "You will never know how much strength and belief you have given me. The inspiring feeling of walking into full stadiums and arenas has been one of the huge thrills in my life. Without you, those successes would have felt lonely, rather than filled with joy and energy."

"It has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I've already lived a full lifetime" - Roger Federer on his career

Roger Federer at the 2006 ATP Davidoff Swiss Indoor Basel.

Roger Federer highlighted how his career has been a big adventure, one that he has been immensely fortunate to have, while also experiencing a plethora of emotions.

"The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I've already lived a full lifetime. I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries. I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive."

The 20-time Grand Slam then extended his thanks to his friends who took time out of their lives to keep watching him in action.

"Through my travels, I have met many wonderful people who will remain friends for life, who consistently took time out of their busy schedules to come watch me play and cheer me on around the globe. Thank you."

Federer, who started off as a ball kid in Basel, reminisced about how he had huge ambitions and dreams as a child and expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped him realize those dreams.

"When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream," he said. "My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day."

"So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true," he added.

Lastly, he swore his love for tennis and promised that he would always remain associated with the sport, in one capacity or the other.

"Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you," Roger Federer concluded.

