"Bottom G" - xQc reacts to Adin Ross' new look that resembles Andrew Tate

Twitch star Felix "xQc" reacted to fellow Twitch sensation Adin Ross' new look during a livestream on December 15.

After noticing that the latter now resembled controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and commenting on a viewer's message along the same lines, the French-Canadian streamer expressed his thoughts by saying:

"Bottom G."

xQc spams the phrase "Bottom G" in Adin Ross' Twitch chat after the latter goes bald and impersonates Andrew Tate

xQc decided to check in on Adin Ross after spending a few hours trying to beat Forsen's Minecraft speed-running record and playing Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay. He then observed that the 22-year-old had gotten a new look, which was extremely similar to that of Andrew Tate's.

At the time, Ross was interacting with his viewers and responded to a fan by saying:

"Bro, shut up, bro. 'Hey, Adin's carpet, you're really fun at parties.' Go f**k yourself! You ugly a** b**ch! F**k you. You have no fun in life. You do nothing for fun. All you do is, sit there, on your laptop, making troll comments. F**k you! Not funny."

Timestamp: 08:16:56

The Florida native went on to say that his new look might become a "new way of life:"

"You guys need to understand. This really might become the new Adin! It's the new way of living. Now chat, if I smoke this whole cigar, will I get sick? I'm not really used to the nick."

xQc was visibly taken aback to see Ross' antics and reacted by typing out "Bottom G." He then began spamming the aforementioned phrase on the latter's Twitch chat while slyly grinning.

After watching the stream for a few more minutes, the former Overwatch pro exclaimed:

"Jesus! Anyways..."

Fans react to Adin Ross' new look

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions as more than 100 viewers shared their thoughts on Adin Ross' new look. While some poked fun at how the streamer lit the cigar with a "barbecue lighter," others claimed that Ross looked like Andrew Tate:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to Adin Ross' new look (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Besides YouTube, a reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit also gained traction, with one community member claiming that Adin Ross looked "like a cop:"

Reddit user u/Wonkawilly0000 shared their thoughts on the American streamer's most recent content, saying:

Here are some more fan reactions:

Despite already being a major name in the scene, xQc's popularity within the streaming industry skyrocketed in 2022. At one point, he became the number one content creator on Twitch. He currently has 11,430,830 followers on his channel and averages over 55k viewers per stream.

