Audemars Piguet X Spiderman watch: Everything to know so far

Audemars Piguet and Marvel Entertainment announced a partnership in 2021 that would bring together two iconic brands in a unique collaboration. The Swiss luxury watchmaker and the comic book giant teamed up to create a limited-edition watch that would appeal to both watch enthusiasts and Marvel fans alike.

The partnership began in 2021 and has since produced several exciting timepieces that blend the precision and design of Audemars Piguet with the creativity and imagination of Marvel, including the Black Panther AP.

Audemars Piguet is going to launch a limited-edition Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon Spider-Man watch in 2023. The exact release date has not been mentioned by the brand. According to GQ, on May 25, an exclusive black-suited Spider-Man was sold in Dubai at a private event for $6.2m. The price for the limited-edition Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon Spider-Man watch would be about $215,000.

Audemars Piguet X Spiderman watch will be available in limited quantities of 250 pieces

The most recent project between the Swiss watchmaker and Marvel is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon "Spider-Man" watch, which is a capsule collection and available in only 250 pieces. The watch features an open-worked design that showcases a three-dimensional-looking Spider-Man made in hand-painted white gold on the dial of the 42mm tourbillon watch. The silhouette and volume of the character are first cut from a block of white gold using a CNC machine.

The superhero's outfit is laser etched to add texture, and the eyes are enameled by hand to complete the design. The Spider-Man watch will be available prior to the June 2 premiere of the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The watch follows the design choices established for the last launch and is the ideal fusion of high horology and pop culture.

Among various watch models produced by the Swiss luxury watchmaker, the brand decided to go with the Royal Oak model for the Spider-Man limited watch collection. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the world's most iconic watches ever created. The Royal Oak model is considered to be the first luxury sports watch in the world and is named after warships, which in turn reference Charles II's Royal Oak.

The watch was inspired by traditional diving helmets and therefore features a unique octagonal bezel with exposed screws and an integrated bracelet. The Royal Oak has become the luxury watch brand's flagship model, with more than 550 variations produced since its inception.

During an interview with GQ, the CEO of Audemars Piguet, François-Henry Bennahmias, explained why he selected Royal Oak as a model for this limited edition. He said,

"Because you cannot touch Royal Oak—that's the absolute icon. And because of its size and thickness, you cannot really play with characters on the dial. Then the [Royal Oak] Offshore is for sports and is thick and bold so not built right for this. Whereas the concept is all about the future and Marvel is always looking forward. That's the vibe and the message we wanted to deliver with the concept."

E COLLAB 🧬 @E__Collab 🕸



L’horloger suisse collabore encore avec Marvel et annonce la « Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon »



Des fonds seront récoltés pour les associations First Book ainsi qu’Ashoka lors d’une vente aux enchères.



250 exemplaires.



@AudemarsPiguet @Marvel Audemars Piguet x SpidermanL’horloger suisse collabore encore avec Marvel et annonce la « Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon »Des fonds seront récoltés pour les associations First Book ainsi qu’Ashoka lors d’une vente aux enchères.250 exemplaires. Audemars Piguet x Spiderman🇨🇭🕸L’horloger suisse collabore encore avec Marvel et annonce la « Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon »Des fonds seront récoltés pour les associations First Book ainsi qu’Ashoka lors d’une vente aux enchères. 💰250 exemplaires. @AudemarsPiguet @Marvel https://t.co/dOKHQuelCL

Audemars Piguet and Marvel have released several limited-edition watches as part of their collaboration. The Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon "Spider-Man" is a must-have for both Marvel fans and watch lovers.

Poll : 0 votes