"Took too long to get things done" - Ninja explains why Kick might succeed where Mixer failed

Twitch and YouTube star Tyler "Ninja" recently gave his opinion on the new streaming platform Kick, explaining why it will succeed where Mixer failed. The 31-year-old was playing Fortnite on stream when he was asked the question by his brother and fellow streamer BeardedBlevins.

As someone who has been on different platforms and was part of Mixer back in the day, Ninja claimed that there is one primary reason why Kick will do better than Mixer. According to him, Microsoft's streaming platform took too long to make meaningful additions or changes, which is not the case with Stake's venture:

"The main issue with Mixer, compared to Kick, and it's abundantly clear, it took too long to get things done, right?"

"Competition breeds amazing deals": Ninja believes Kick's existence is great for competition

Ninja was one of the biggest names to switch platforms from Twitch to Mixer when Microsoft's streaming platform signed him to an alleged multi-million-dollar deal. However, after Mixer's eventual demise, he returned to Twitch and now streams across platforms.

After talking about the controversial new platform from the owners of Stake for some time, Ninja summarized his views about it in a sentence:

"I don't think Kick is bad. And obviously, it's incredible for the competition, of course. Competition breeds amazing deals."

While Ninja appeared to refer to some of Kick's lucrative revenue policies, BeardedBlevins prodded the blue-haired streamer further by directly asking him what made the platform better than its competitors:

"Let me ask you, dude. Uh, why do you think they can succeed and Mixer did not?"

BeardedBlevins added that Microsoft, being one of the biggest corporations in the world, had enough money to sustain Mixer in the long term but still failed. According to him, the idea that Stake will be successful at running a streaming platform just because it has money is not enough:

"Everyone's like, 'Stake has all the capital in the world, so it's not going to fail.' But it's like, Microsoft has all the capital in the world too."

Timestamp 2:37:45

Ninja, who has had many discussions about this topic in the past, was ready with an answer. He criticized Microsoft for not listening to feedback from streamers and creators:

"There were like 80 different billion people that I had to reach out to, who had to reach out to somebody else, who had to reach out to Microsoft, who had to reach out to somebody up top at Microsoft even more to get confirmation to change anything."

Ninja further explained how his representatives had tried to bring meaningful changes to Mixer, such as making sign-ups easier. He also revealed that he and his family members had to take help from employees to set up their accounts:

"I had to have every one of my family members, including Jessica, had to get direct help from a Mixer employee to make an account. That is unbelievably not okay."

BeardedBlevins pointed out that it was the complete opposite for Stake's streaming platform:

"Yeah, that's a huge part of it. Kick's got a super easy setup."

Reddit reactions to Ninja's claims

Redditors on r/LivestreamFail had a lot to say about the clip featuring Ninja, which gained significant traction. Here is a sample of the reactions:

Reddit debates about Mixer and streaming platforms (Image via LivestreamFail/Reddit)

Here is a side-by-side comparison between Kick and Twitch for those interested.

