During a live stream on April 15, 2023, French-Canadian internet star Felix "xQc" reacted to Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's recently released music video Princess Diana. While Felix was listening to the song, he heard a verse in which Ice Spice said something about "hitting on the 'Gram." The Twitch streamer then decided to do as the American rapper suggested and followed her on the social media platform.

Initially, he sought the help of ChatGPT to write an introductory message. However, he was dissatisfied with the results of the viral chatbot.

xQc took matters into his own hands and wrote:

"F**k it. I'll just send a DM. F**k it. I'll say, 'Hey, what's up? I'm a fan.' Uhh... okay, I'm not sending that. I'll say, 'Hey,' with eight 'Y's,' and I'll say, 'What's up?' And then, I'm putting an emoji. Ice emoji. Flush emoji and then cowboy emoji. Done. I sent it already. Thoughts? Is that bad?"

"Even if she doesn't reply, it'll probably make her smile" - xQc's thoughts after sending Ice Spice private message

xQc reacted to the aforementioned music video at the 42-minute mark of his live stream. He heard a specific verse in the song and remarked:

"Hold up! 'Hit me on my 'Gram. If you're smart, you can act like a fan.'"

A few moments later, the former Overwatch pro decided to contact Ice Spice via Instagram. He initially considered interviewing the rapper and asked his audience what they would write to the celebrity:

"Chat, what would you say? Guys, I think I'll have her for an interview. I think that would be kind of chill. (The streamer starts writing a message) 'Hey, big fan.' Right?"

Felix then enlisted the help of ChatGPT, giving the chatbot the following instructions:

"Ok, I am a low-tier, E-tier celebrity/creator and I want to send a message to initiate a conversation with a famous singer. She says she wants the message to come from a fan. What do I type to get her attention?"

Timestamp: 00:42:45

After seeing the GPT-4 model's response, the 27-year-old personality opted to write his own message. At the 56-minute mark of the live stream, xQc finally sent Ice Spice a DM and claimed to have sent her a "creative" one. He added:

"Guys, I think it's creative. Chat, I think it's creative. Chat, I think it crosses the bridge. I think it gets me there. It's creative! It's fun! Chat, even if she doesn't reply, it'll probably make her smile. Right? And then she'll remember that. Even if she cringes, right? You know?"

Fans react to streamer sending DM to Ice Spice

The YouTube comments section featured over 170 fan reactions. Here's what the online community had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer commented that xQc and Ice Spice's collaboration would make for an entertaining broadcast, another community member recommended that the streamer should ask Kai Cenat to connect both personalities.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes