How will OpenAI's next-gen GPT-4 tech revolutionize chatbots like ChatGPT?

ChatGPT has been performing exceptionally well so far, but GPT-4 could become a complete game-changer. OpenAI has conducted its first public demo of the upcoming version of the AI tool that will have an impact on any product using it.

Despite recent strides, many users believe that ChatGPT still shows irregularities while performing tasks. This could all change once GPT-4 rolls out. The new language model will be an upgrade over the existing 3.5 version, and some of its features have been showcased by OpenAI.

With the GPT-4 language model, ChatGPT could evolve into something amazing over the upcoming days

The partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI has been well-established for some time. This has been a major reason behind OpenAI's foray into new spaces.

The biggest advantage GPT-4 has over its predecessor is its increased word-processing capabilities. The new ChatGPT will be able to process up to 25,000 words at a given time. This is a marked improvement over the existing 3,000 words in the free version.

It's not just the greater amounts of text that will be processed by the new bot. It will also be able to analyze image-based inputs and texts. How the feature is implemented remains to be seen, and OpenAI will likely reveal more over the next few days.

Once fully implemented, ChatGPT will be able to use the new language to build websites from hand-drawn images. As incredible as it may sound, OpenAI showcased this ability in last evening’s livestream. While it will require some refinement over time, the potential will be endless.

It remains to be seen if the new GPT-4 will be implemented in the free version of ChatGPT. Based on how things have worked in the past, it’s more than likely to happen. OpenAI hasn’t exactly confirmed this, but it seems to be the likeliest outcome.

Nick | Web3 Rebel @ballanutsa Chat GPT-4 will be 571 times more powerful than Chat GPT-3.



It will be the most valuable tool for:



• Writers

• Marketers

• Entrepreneurs



But only if you treat it right early:



• Practise prompting

• Automate work

• Build systems



If implemented well, it could change the entire AI-based bot scene in the future. What the new model essentially aims to do is increase the word processing capabilities in terms of pure numbers. However, the bot will be able to process different forms of input with greater accuracy.

OpenAI even showcased an example where a Discord bot built a server from a few sets of instructions. As far as AI-based bots are concerned, there's a huge emphasis on how well the information is processed. While it will always depend on the users and what information they supply, the ability to operate more efficiently makes matters more interesting.

It remains to be seen when the new language model will be implemented and what its scale could be. However, interested users can get a taste of it via the new ChatGPT on Bing, which currently uses GPT-4.

