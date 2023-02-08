How to try new Microsoft Bing powered by OpenAI and ChatGPT

On February 7, Microsoft announced a massive AI-powered revamp for its search engine Microsoft Bing and Edge browser. The update, now available for preview on Bing.com, is set to add new ChatGPT-like functionalities that aim to deliver better search results, chat experience, and content generation.

The tech giant, Microsoft, hosts a dedicated website for interested users to check out the new AI-based chat mode using preset questions. Besides limited desktop access, you can join the waitlist to use Bing’s chat mode without restrictions.

Here’s how you can sign up to try new Microsoft Bing and ChatGPT-like features

The new Bing search engine isn't available to users who must first join the waitlist. Users can visit Microsoft’s website (bing.com/new) and click the Join the waitlist button. You’ll need to sign in using your Live credentials.

Once the waiting period is over, you can experience the new features by downloading the Edge browser's preview build. Unfortunately, there's no telling when waitlisted users will receive access.

You can access the new Microsoft Bing faster by completing a few additional steps after joining the waitlist. Click on the Access the new Bing faster button below the waitlist confirmation message. You will then be asked to set Microsoft defaults for your computer and download the Bing app to jump a few spots on the waitlist.

To set defaults, visit Windows settings and set Microsoft Edge as your default browser. If you want to stick to Google Chrome, add the Microsoft Bing Search for Chrome extension and set it as the default search engine.

Scan the QR code to download the Microsoft Bing app on your smartphone and sign in using the same account you used to join the waitlist.

If you don’t want to go through the hassle of joining a waitlist or trying a preview build, you can fidget with the sample text blocks available on the website for a preview of what the new Bing experience is expected to bring in the future.

What does new Bing experience include?

Microsoft Bing is prepared to set foot in the competitive world of artificial intelligence with its newest features. Besides an improved search experience, the new Bing is equipped with an AI-powered chat mode, letting users throw real-life queries at the search engine. It can also generate creative content - much like ChatGPT.

Microsoft Edge is also set to receive a new update, adding AI-powered features to one's browsing experience. The Edge sidebar will host Chat and Compose, letting users use AI chat to get answers to queries and produce new content.

You can also ask the Edge browser to create a summary of the webpage you are reading and couple it with the new chat mode to generate further insights.

The new Bing experience is powered by multiple technical breakthroughs. It runs on a next-generation OpenAI language model created by Microsoft, focusing on Bing’s search functionality. The new model is heavily inspired by ChatGPT and GPT 3.5, offering more accurate results.

Microsoft’s collaboration with OpenAI has also resulted in a new Prometheus model, ensuring safety and relevance for all search queries. Additionally, the core Bing search ranking engine is now powered by artificial intelligence, leading to more accurate and relevant results, even for the most basic search queries.

