How xQc is taking over Twitch streaming charts despite declining viewership

Streaming phenomenon Felix "xQc" took back his throne as the most-watched streamer on Twitch despite declining viewership on his main channel. After a couple of months of being second in the line, the Canadian streamer smashed the competition to become the King of Twitch for the July 2022 charts, surpassing some of the biggest names in the streaming landscape.

Even though xQc has been banned on Twitch five times, there is no denying the fact that he has built an admirable fanbase for himself over the past couple of years.

xQc tops Twitch streaming chart for July 2022, surpassing Tarik and AdinRoss

Twitch viewership chart for July 2022 (Image via sullygnome.com)

Anyone familiar with Twitch is aware of the platform's shining star Felix Lengyel, better known as xQc, by his loyal fanbase. Although it's been a couple of months since fans saw him at topping charts in terms of hours watched, it was only a matter of time before he returned to the top spot with a bang.

Despite suffering a loss of 30.5% in peak viewership numbers as well as a 6.4% drop in terms of average viewers, the Twitch streamer managed to hit the top spot with nearly 18.4 million hours watched. The decline in viewership was mainly due to the number of technical problems, plaguing him throughout July 2022.

Valorant fame Tarik took second place with over 9.71 million hours watched thanks to his watch parties for Valorant Masters Copenhagen that brought in a wave of new viewers to his channel and streams. The official Twitch channel of ESL CS:GO took the third spot, with over 9.64 million hours of content watched by fans.

The rest of the list features many known faces of the streaming platform, including Japanese streamer Chikara "fps_shaka", Ibai "ibai", AdinRoss, and many more. Ibai, unfortunately, saw a drastic fall in his hours watched (68.9%) after his record-breaking performance in the month of June 2022.

With a remarkable jump of over 25.7% in hours watched, AdinRoss skyrocketed to the sixth position, much to the delight of his viewers and fans.

Here's a complete list of the top 10 most-watched Twitch streamers ranked by hours watched:

xQc: 18,376,935 (-11.6%) tarik: 9,771,637 (+50.3%) ESL_CSGO: 9,638,891 (+183.1%) Gaules: 9,609,189 (-25.4%) loud_coringa: 8,381,974 (+65.9%) AdinRoss: 8,179,280 (+25.7%) LCK_Korea: 7,879,969 (+67.1%) Rubius: 7,716,628 (+110%) fps_shaka: 6,763,936 (-28.7%) ibai: 6,737,180 (-68.9%)

Falling out of the Top 10 list is Asmongold due to his brief break from the platform. ROSHTEIN and AuronPlay saw similar fates due to a massive decline in terms of hours of content consumed by their viewers.

How xQc is still ruling the charts

xQc's channel is well known for the variety of content the streamer offers to his audience. At the time of writing, the former Overwatch pro is one of the fastest-growing creators on the Amazon-owned platform, with over 11 million followers on the streaming platform.

Although he did not burst into fame overnight, many fans and followers believe that Felix unprecedented rise to fame is majorly due to his controversial take on several sensitive topics. Not only that, his entertaining content also helps keep his fans engaged, contributing to his success. Moreover, he's generally not very diplomatic and says what's on his mind, which is another draw for his fans.

Be it calling out ASMR streamers for the kind of content they work on or indulging in gambling streams on the platform, no one can match the online personality when it comes to having fans glued to their screens. Also, the number of hours his viewers spend watching his content is another reason he's at the top of the chart.

