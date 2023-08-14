"That has not happened, it is not funny!" - xQc responds to allegations of physical abuse leveled against him

During a livestream on August 14, 2023, Twitch and Kick personality Felix "xQc" addressed the community after allegations of physical abuse were leveled against him. Claiming that the situation was "not funny," Felix argued that statements made by people were "unhinged." He then brought up relationships with friends and girlfriends, stating that he has never been physically abusive to anyone.

The 27-year-old content creator said:

"In all of my relations, whether it is with friends. Whether it's with girls, I have never been, a singular incident physically abusive, a singular time. It has never happened and there will be nothing about that ever anywhere! That has not happened, it is not funny! Okay?"

"I have my own trauma" - xQc addresses the community after getting accused of being abusive

xQc discussed a "super important" matter at the two-hour mark of his livestream and responded to allegations of physical abuse. He said:

"I will say this as an absolute, blanket statement. Straight up! Listen, this is super important to me. Okay? So, I'll make sure that I'm being very clear with my words. I'm being very f**king clear so there's no misunderstanding. It's not funny! It's not funny at all! Okay? Some of the comments that people are saying is f**king unhinged and I will not stand for that."

The former Overwatch pro then discussed his past relationships, asserting that he had never been abusive to anyone. xQc also talked about his trauma, claiming that he has a "very specific" reaction to physical touch:

"Dude, I have my own trauma with my own things, and I react to physical touch in a very specific way that makes it... that would never happen! And I find that some people are hinting at that, really f**ks me up! Because some people that know me privately - know these things."

Timestamp: 02:16:05

After a brief interruption, xQc explained what happens when someone touches him:

"Yeah, I have my own problems. Like, when I get, like, touched physically and it feels like in a threatening way, it feels like the top of my head - my face gets hot or whatever and it feels like I have to run. And, since I was very athletic when I was young, I'd run away, and I'd just run out. And 'I'd jump and f**king run and roll, and do whatever I had to escape. I don't think it's very odd. I think it's called fight or flight, or something like that."

The Quebec native added:

"I've never done anything to somebody, ever! I've never done physically that hurts them. Harms them. Restrain. It has never happened. And when people did it to me, when I was in the situations, I'd just run. And, I have a lot of that. It happened too many times and I run away, and it's just how my body responds to it. It's how my brain processes intentionally harming physical touch. Okay?"

Fans react to xQc's statement

xQc's response to allegations of physical abuse was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the community said:

Later that day, xQc tweeted that he took responsibility for "the wrongs" he had committed. Furthermore, he wrote that recent rumors about him were "completely untrue" and that "nothing" would validate them.