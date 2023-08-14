Felix "xQc's" ex-girlfriend Fran took to her channel on August 14, 2023, to address the controversy surrounding her and Sammy "Adept." While watching the latter's Twitch livestream, Fran recalled an incident where Adept accused xQc of being abusive. Claiming that the content creator was "trying really hard" to convince her, the Overwatch personality said:

"I got scared when she was talking about her... the 'abuse,' quote-unquote, that she went through with him. She was stone-cold in the face, no emotion. Like, serial killer. Towards the end, we were in the car for three hours, Towards the end of that car conversation, I actually started getting, like, scared."

Fran refutes xQc being abusive during their relationship, provides details about her interaction with Adept

The conversation on the topic began at the 02:53-hour mark of Fran's recent broadcast when she was watching what Adept was saying on her livestream. Fran then described an interaction with Adept during which the latter claimed that xQc was an abusive partner:

"No, no, no. F**k this b**ch. So, I call her. She f**king pulls the f**k up. Okay? She pulls up, we talk in person. Okay? We're sitting in a f**king car for hours! We're talking. She is saying all these... these f**ked up things about Felix and their past. And, I'm telling her that he has never abused me. He has never s*xually assaulted me. He has never done anything! Still, like, to this day, never, never, never!"

Fran stated that Adept was "trying really hard" to persuade her that xQc was abusive:

"So, she was trying really f**king hard to convince me that Felix was an abuser when he is not! And I, actually, got scared in the car. I'm not even kidding, guys."

After explaining why she became scared while interacting with Adept in the car, Fran added:

"I had to come up with something really, really fast. So it was fight or flight at that point to get out of the car. And I said, specifically, I was like, because I, you know, I can stoop down to her level. I said, 'Hey, do you want to go shopping on his card? I want to go inside and get it.' She was like, 'Yeah!' Let's me out of the f**king car. Guys, I sprinted so f**king fast back to the house."

Fran then revealed that it was because of this interaction that xQc had to abruptly end his livestream on May 15:

"I get in the house. I'm spamming Felix. I'm like, 'I need to talk to you! She's outside! I need to talk to you right f**king now!' She's streaming, right? Oh sorry - he's streaming. And, this is the one stream on May 15, or whatever, when he streamed really short and he had to get off because it was an emergency. It was me. It was me, okay?"

During the same livestream, Fran revealed that xQc had cheated on her. Later that day, the French-Canadian addressed the situation, calling it "incredibly complex." xQc also apologized to Fran for his actions, saying they were "flat-out wrong."