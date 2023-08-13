"He cheated on me": xQc's former girlfriend Fran reveals he cheated on her while explaining their breakup on stream

Overwatch content creator Fran has revealed that the reason she broke up with popular Twitch streamer xQc was because he'd cheated on her while they were together. This Canadian content creator has found himself in the middle of a lot of controversy recently, having been feuding with Pokelawls, Ethan Klein, on top of going through a messy legal battle over a divorce filed by one of his previous partners, Sam "AdeptTheBest."

The news about Felix "xQc" cheating came out after Fran went live on her Twitch channel a day after a huge drama between Felix and Pokelawls and clarified why she had broken up with the streamer. Without beating around the bush, she clarified that the reason they'd separated was that he had cheated on her before she broke down crying on stream. Here's what she said:

"I am going to keep it short and simple. Felix and I broke up because he cheated on me. Okay, now. Does everything makes sense, guys?"

"I just want to go back": Fran breaks down crying after revealing xQc cheated on her

For those out of the loop, last month, on July 30 xQc revealed on stream that he had broken up with fellow Overwatch streamer Fran while talking about his life. The reason she took to Twitch to clarify things about their relationship appears to be the recent drama with Pokelawls.

Back then, however, Felix had not given any indication of infidelity and described the breakup as "a mutual thing." Eagle-eyed fans will remember, however, that a week earlier, he had talked about his girlfriend not being around anymore.

After the recent Pokelawls drama, it seems Fran decided to come clean about why she had broken up with Felix. While she revealed the news about him cheating on her with a straight face, after a couple of moments, she broke down crying and stated that she wants things to go back to how they were before their relationship started, saying:

"I still wish that we could all be friends again. I just want to go back, you know? F*ck man!"

Social media reactions to xQc being accused of being a cheater

Here are some comments from r/LivestreamFail after Fran's clip about Felix cheating went viral.

Felix has yet to respond to the allegations of him being a cheater and this is not the first time that this has happened. Back in November of last year, xQc had revealed that Adept accused him of cheating with British streamer nyyxxii after the two got together.