"She thinks I possibly cheated": xQc addresses leaks about Adept calling nyyxxii and his subsequent breakup with the British streamer

Felix "xQc" has been the talk of the town for the last couple of hours since his new relationship drama with Courtney "nyyxxii" took the Twitch community by storm, especially after leaked DMs suggested Adept had called the British streamer a couple of days ago.

Felix confirmed that he and nyyxxii were no longer seeing each other and then went on to clarify the role of his former partner Sam "Adept" in the breakup in the wake of various Twitter and Reddit posts claiming that she had something to do with it. While explaining the whole situation, xQc revealed that Adept was hurt and had suspicions about him cheating on her:

"I think she is more hurt than she should be. Because she thinks that I engaged with this new person while we were dating. So she thinks that I possibly cheated."

xQc retells the drama involving nyyxxii and Adept and explains how he handled accusations of cheating

While explaining the whole story that ultimately led to him breaking things off with nyyxxii (who he had been publicly seeing since the start of November), xQc talked about the car situation that has been a topic of contention among his fans for the last couple of days.

The streamer explained that he had called Adept to his house to clear things up about both the car and his relationship with nyyxxii. The two began talking, and the topic of cheating eventually arose. Acknowledging that his former partner was feeling hurt, xQc said:

"I'm like okay, but I didn't... So it was like, you could say it was a close call I guess. It was two days in between, okay? And then she just thought that I possibly cheated. And I have nothing to f*cking hide."

Telling his audience that he didn't mind if people leaked his messages or recordings, he went on to explain that he had given his phone to Adept to prove that he had not cheated:

"If you think I cheated or you think I possibly cheated, here's my phone. And you can scroll through all the f*cking logs and see where the convo starts at. So you can know that the way I met this person was like: I look at my DMs, and I was like, 'Yo, what's up?' And on the same day, we went on a date."

While scrolling through the messages, Adept apparently saw something that made her call nyyxxii on Discord via xQc's phone. According to the streamer, she said something along the lines of:

"He's lying to you. Don't insult me."

Taking responsibility for the mishap, xQc told his chat that it was his fault for letting others go through his phone:

"It's kind of my fault for letting her take my phone and taking my phone to have that convo. But I'm not a cheater. I'm pretty open."

Later on, he also claimed that his decision to break things off with nyyxxii was not entirely based on what went down with her and Adept. Apparently, he had heard things about her from others that caused him to change his mind about her.

"The problem that I had at the same time was that I had these verified people telling me some stories about Courtney. That made me, pretty much, not align with her as a whole."

Timestamp 10:25:16

xQc also added that he did not want to continue seeing nyyxxii, lest he regret it later:

"I felt like it was just needed. That was something I had to do. And... I'd rather do it now than wait and then build up to some sort of weird thing. I didn't want to f**king do some crazy stuff that I would regret or whatever."

He was of the opinion that while what happened with Adept taking his phone and calling nyyxxii was not a good thing, that was not the primary reason for the breakup:

"I get it. Things went wrong. But I have to be honest, things were gonna end up that way regardless of what happened that night. Because of what... some things that I heard during that day. Okay? That's it."

How did fans react to xQc's story?

Fans and r/LivestreamFail had a field day with so much drama. Multiple clips of xQc's long conversations were shared on the subreddit. Here is a compilation of fan reactions:

xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, with over 11.4 million followers to his name. He has a massive audience and pulls in around 60,000 average concurrent viewers on a daily basis. Over the years, he has spoken about his relationships on stream multiple times, like the time he and Adept had an emotionally charged fight after their breakup in September.

With much of his private life becoming the subject of his streams, many of his fans have been accused of being too parasocial.

A case in point is the clip above, where some Redditors even found the alleged moment Adept called nyyxxii while the latter was streaming. The clip was viewed more than 50,000 times within hours of it being posted on r/LivestreamFail.

