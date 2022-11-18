xQc publicly confirms he is not seeing nyyxxii anymore on stream

Felix "xQc" is once again the talk of the town. Fans went ballistic after the content creator revealed that he was no longer seeing nyyxxii on his most recent stream. The two made headlines earlier this month for kissing while the Canadian was live streaming. For those who don't know, nyyxxii made a surprise appearance on Felix's stream on November 2, and their intimate interaction drew many reactions from the streaming community.

While xQc has gone on record claiming that he is not in a relationship with nyyxxii, the latest stream from the Canadian suggests that they are not even dating casually anymore.

xQc reveals he "broke it off" with nyyxxii and gives his reasons

While xQc was reacting to a video about food, a viewer asked him whether the streamer was watching the clip to prepare for food made by his "UK girl." This was when the former Overwatch Pro revealed that he and nyyxxii were no longer together:

"I'm not. I'm not seeing her anymore."

As expected, the clip where he said this made quite the impression on chat, and soon it was being shared all over the internet. Within hours of being posted on Twitch, it accrued over 50,000 views.

Chat had more questions about the whole situation, and the streamer had to address them. xQc revealed the exact way he parted ways with nyyxxii. He also appeared to be reading out the relevant direct messages he sent her:

"I said, 'You were dealt an incredibly hard hand, and you did good. I personally like your qualities. You're good people. Things just don't align, I'm sorry.' So I just broke it off with her."

xQc then gave his reasons for why he thought they should break up:

"I felt like it was just needed. That was something I had to do. And... I'd rather do it now than wait and then build up to some sort of weird thing. I didn't want to f**king do some crazy stuff that I would regret or whatever.

Feeling that it was the right time to go their separate ways, he further stated:

"I just thought that just cutting it there was one way to do it. I thought it was respectful, I thought it was decent. And I didn't want to give a further explanation at this time. That's it. I don't think I did anything wrong in this whole interaction."

Social media reactions

Here's how r/LivestreamFail and fans reacted to the news of him breaking up with nyyxxii:

xQc had just gotten out of a very long relationship with Sam "Adept" when he started seeing nyyxxii. His on-and-off relationship with Adept has led to numerous controversies, and it's still a hot topic in the community. Presently, it appears his latest "breakup" is also getting a similar treatment.

