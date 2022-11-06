"I literally am not!" - xQc confirms he's not in a relationship, fans react

Felix "xQc's" appearance on Adin Ross's stream on November 6 made quite a splash in the streaming community. The former Overwatch pro publicly announced that he is not in a relationship with nyxxii after getting annoyed with people assuming they are ever since the two kissed live on stream a couple of days ago.

Since the start of today's stream, Felix has been bombarded with Reddit posts and chat messages asking him about an incident that happened yesterday on Adin Ross' stream where nyyxxii was seen kissing other girls.

While reading a Reddit comment criticizing him for "allowing" it to happen, the Juicer vehemently opposed the idea that he was in a relationship at all:

"Holy f*ck! I'm not in a relationship, holy f*ck! I literally am not."

xQc's recurring relationship drama continues as people criticize his decision to let nyyxxii kiss others

The Canadian streamer has had quite a lot of on-stream drama about relationships in the last couple of months. It started with a messy public breakup with his former partner and fellow Twitch streamer Adept. With both of them discussing details about their personal lives, it was seen by thousands of people online and did not help either party.

Last week, the xQc-Adept drama resurfaced after the latter appeared on his stream. In the fallout, Felix announced that he was not dating her and that people were making a mountain out of a molehill. A couple of days later, however, xQc was on stream with the British streamer nyyxxii, and their intimate interactions went viral all over the internet.

The reason for the Juicer's indignant announcement about his relationship status comes after nyyxxii kissed a couple of girls on Adin Ross' stream, triggering an avalanche of posts on r/xqcow where plenty of people were critical of the streamer for letting his date kiss other people on-stream. While reading such a comment, xQc adamantly denied being in a relationship:

"I don't see anyone I'm in a relationship with... I'm not. Bro, bro, I'm not in a relationship. I am not in a relationship. I am not! Holy sh*t! Like, oh my god."

Timestamp: 1:29:26

When someone in the chat told him that he had said he was in a relationship in the past, the streamer clarified that he hadn't and even bet a thousand dollars if anyone could send him a clip of him saying that.

"What? I said I was? I never said a single time that I'm in a relationship... If you clip me saying that we are in a relationship, right? That we are in a relationship, right? I'll give you a thousand bucks. I'll PayPal you $1,000 immediately."

His audience immediately provided him with a clip where he appears to be admitting that nyyxxii is his girlfriend, but xQc clarified that he doesn't have a girlfriend, nor is he in a relationship. When someone asked who nyyxxii was, he explained that they were dating but that it was not the same as being in a relationship:

"It's a girl that I'm currently seeing and dating, we're going out on dates."

"Let him live": Reddit reactions to the clip

The clip of xQc talking about not being in a relationship has understandably gone viral, accruing more than 30,000 views in the seven hours since it was clipped. The Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had a lot to say about the issue, with many making fun of the streamer. In contrast, others supported his statements about the difference between dating and being in a relationship.

xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, with more than 11 million followers. He has a very wide audience, and tens of thousands of viewers tune in to his streams on a regular basis. With such a huge community, it's easy to see how his online shenanigans create such a buzz on the internet.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes