"I'm happy for you bro": Adin Ross reacts to xQc getting together with nyyxxii after they met on his dating show

Adin Ross has reacted to Felix "xQc's" recent on-stream romance with British streamer nyyxxii and congratulated him on it. The Canadian content creator has been the talk of the town for the last few days because of the breakup drama with Adept. Things have now taken on a new dimension with him kissing nyyxxii, and in effect, publicly announcing that he is in a new relationship.

Adin was quite happy to congratulate Felix on his new relationship during a recent stream and was also pleased to realize that xQc had first met her at a dating show that he had hosted a couple of months ago:

"Okay, I see you Felix. I see you bro. I see you, I'm happy for you bro."

Adin Ross takes credit for bringing xQc and nyyxxii together

Adin Ross rose to fame for his online speed dating and other types of IRL shows where he invites streamers and content creators from around the world to participate. After discovering about the relationship between Felix and nyyxxii, he told the audience that it was not the first time that people have gotten together after one of his dating shows:

"You know what I just realized bro? This is the third or fourth time that my e-dates have actually worked. I introduced xQc to that girl and they met up. And you know what that means chat? Remember when xQc was on stream saying I'm gonna bring my own date?"

After seeing one of the clips of xQc being quite intimate with nyyxxii, Adin couldn't believe he had made the relationship possible:

"I can't believe my e-date actually got him a girl! Like, they are actually together. That's f*cking crazy bro."

After watching the clip where the two kiss, Adin Ross could only utter the words:

"Damn!"

Reactions from the community

The official xQc clips channel also shared Adin's reaction on YouTube and fans appreciated the streamer for bringing romance to their Juicer. A few also pointed out that the video description needs to be updated as it still states that the former Overwatch pro lives with Adept.

r/LivestreamFail also had many reactions as the clip did the rounds on the subreddit. A few comments even asked Adin Ross to find them a partner:

Fans were quite appreciative of xQc becoming so friendly with the W community and loved expressing their approval of the clip:

Others called Adin the best wingman for facilitating the relationship and hoped their friendship would only grow:

With almost seven million followers on Twitch, Adin Ross is one of the most popular streamers on the platform and pulls tens of thousands of viewers to his regular streams. He recently broke up with is girlfriend PamiBaby himself and has been making headlines for how he's handling his ex making an OnlyFans account.

