"I'm right here man": xQc rants about parasocial behavior from audience after nyyxxii drama takes over Reddit

Felix "xQc" has come under heavy scrutiny from a section of his viewership after nyyxxii, the British streamer he has been going out with, was filmed kissing another woman on yesterday's Adin Ross stream. Both the streamers were hanging out at Adin's place and partying when the incident took place.

As clips began circulating on the internet, Felix came under fire as many started criticizing him for being okay with his "girlfriend" kissing others on live stream. The streamer was clearly frustrated with the remarks that his viewers were making and at around the six-hour mark of today's stream, he called them out for trying to create a narrative that disregarded his feelings.

Saying that he's right here and is capable of making decisions about his personal life without people on the internet constantly assuming things, xQc exclaimed:

"Brother, I'm right here man. Like, what's up? We're chilling. Like, holy f*ck, I don't even know what's happening anymore. It's insane."

"Trying to dictate everything": xQc has had enough of people judging and criticizing him for how he lives his life

xQc has been turning heads in the community ever since he kissed nyyxxii on his stream days after the Adept drama over the Halloween weekend. By being intimate with the British streamer and influencer on stream, the former Overwatch Pro had already started a discussion about his new relationship on various social media forums and posts.

While initially approved by much of the audience, nyyxxii seemed to have incurred the wrath of many after she kissed another woman on Adin Ross' stream after asking xQc if he was fine with it. As stories and criticism surfaced online, Felix himself became a topic of discussion as people began labeling him various not-so-nice things.

While reacting to the clips during the initial hours of the stream, xQc had to spell out that he was not in a relationship, and the fact that many of his viewers thought otherwise seems to be the primary reason for many of the rude comments.

After bearing with it for hours, the Canadian streamer was finally at his limit and started ranting about the parasocial behavior of many of the people talking about the incident.

He said:

"I spent the whole night swimming in the pool, getting drunk, and I don't really remember half this sh*t. I don't remember half the f*cking night."

He explained that while people were expressing their outrage and disapproval online, he was actually having fun at the party.

He continued:

"While everybody was complaining and writing like, hate comments or some sh*t. Writing stories and I, bro, I was swimming the in the pool and then I was sleeping."

xQc did not appreciate people making memes about his manhood and accused them of trying to dictate his life for him.

He stated:

"Like, you act like it's some sort of a defense mechanism. It's weird to see everybody, like, try to live for me, feel for me, think for me, wanna act for me. Like, it's just a weird insane realm where everyone is trying to do everything for me."

Expounding the on the same idea, he continued:

"It's like, everybody is trying to dictate everything. Even the way I'm feeling, talking and the way I'm responding to things. Like, 'Dude that's cope, dude that didn't happen.'"

"You can't have it both ways": Reddit reactions to the clip

Redditors had a lot to say about the clip of xQc criticizing people for what he believed to be false narratives. While some were sympathetic to his issues, many were of the opinion that by showing and talking about his personal life on various streams, the streamer could not blame his audience for reacting to things that happen online.

Streaming is not an easy job considering the long period of time some of them stay online in front of thousands of people. The Overwatch pro is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch and has a massive audience who tunes in to watch his long streams on a daily basis and parasocial behavior has become the norm in much of his content.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes