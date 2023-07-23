"It's an out-of-pocket comment" - xQc slams his fans for claiming he streams less because of his new girlfriend

After a three-day hiatus, prominent internet personality Felix "xQc" went live on his Twitch channel on July 23, 2023. The streamer was going through posts on his official subreddit during the Just Chatting segment when he discovered his community's reactions to his Instagram Story. One of Felix's fans stated that he had been streaming less ever since he revealed his new relationship. They said:

"Ever since he got this new GF, he rarely streams. I miss the old xQc."

In response, the French-Canadian content creator stated that he had previously taken steps to prevent his community from posting sentiments like these. He also discussed his current relationship briefly, saying that his significant other "hasn't been around."

xQc then slammed his viewers by stating:

"I think it's an out-of-pocket comment. On top of it not being true, because you know, it's just not a thing anymore. Well, it just kind of makes you guys look kind of dumb. People, like, uploaded this s**t and do that. But, it is what it is."

xQc opens up about his relationship after fans accuse him of streaming less because of it

xQc had been livestreaming for over an hour and a half when he discovered the aforementioned comment by Redditor Wruce-wayne. Upon reading what they said, the former Overwatch pro remarked:

"Yeah, I always tried to... to make sure that people wouldn't say s**t like that, with, like, all my girlfriends in the past. I knew this would come one day. But, that's just... that just can't even be possible."

Felix discussed his relationship, revealing that his girlfriend had not been around. He then confronted his audience, asking how they could blame the latter:

"Well... people just say it's, 'True. Real true,' but... yeah. She hasn't been around. Maybe, so it's, like... how could you - well, how could you blame and s**t when she's... you know? Like, what?!"

Timestamp: 01:47:15

The 27-year-old streamer claimed he was streaming less frequently because he was going through a difficult time:

"It doesn't make any sense. Because I knew, chat, I knew. Okay? That there would be collateral and s**t. And I knew people would blame, like, that and do that s**t. Anyways, what happened (was) because I'm having a f**king- because I'm having a bad time, okay? And it was kind of bad and everything was trash."

Continuing further, xQc stated that he was aware of his fans "turning in" on him. He added:

"I knew this would happen - people would turn in on me and blame things like that. And, I didn't want to have collateral and s**t I get to do other people. I think it's very unfair for people that are around me. But, this happens to them."

Fans react to the streamer's response

xQc disclosed having a new girlfriend during a livestream on June 1, 2023. He also discussed his feud with Sammy "Adept," who claimed to have been married to the Quebec native for three years.