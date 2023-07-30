xQc has broken up with his latest girlfriend Fran two months after announcing their relationship

Popular Twitch star and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" recently revealed to his followers that he is no longer in a relationship with fellow Overwatch content creator Fran. The news of the breakup comes roughly two months after he first announced that the two were together back in June. Fans have been taking a keen interest in Felix's relationships recently, especially because of his ongoing court battle with former partner Adept.

A few days ago, xQc hinted that his significant other had not been around for some time after he was accused by certain viewers of not streaming regularly following his announcement of having a new girlfriend. It appears that the couple has officially broken up, as the Twitch streamer told his viewers they were not seeing each other.

Referring to his statements made a couple of weeks ago about his girlfriend not being around, xQc said that he and Fran had not been together for some time now:

"That one time I said, like, Fran wasn't here anymore and I hadn't talked to Fran about it. So she kind of got caught off-guard. She tried to keep the facade up, but me and her aren't together for a while now."

"It's a mutual thing": xQc explains his breakup with Fran, says they ended on a good note

Timestamp 5:5:38

Towards the end of his recent live stream on Twitch, the Just Chatting Streamer of the Year told his viewers about breaking up with Fran. As mentioned before, ever since the controversial breakup with Adept, fans have taken a keen interest in all of his relationships.

As such, xQc told his viewers that the recent breakup was mutual:

"Things are just not favorable for anything right now. It's just bad, and, it's like a mutual thing. It's a good thing. Everybody's chill and on board."

He also mentioned that now was not a good time to be in a relationship as there were too many "moving pieces," which is probably a reference to his current court battle or the fact that he doesn't want his streaming commitment to clash with his personal life.

xQc even went on to say that he has been giving off bad energy that was making everyone around him suffer:

"Yeah, there are too many moving pieces and sh*t these days, and it's too much. I wish things were a lot simpler, but they are not. And I don't think they will get simpler any time soon and I'm tired of having so much collateral damage or whatever. It just seems like everybody around me is suffering a lot and it makes me feel like I'm radiating something bad right now. I need to give it a reset."

Redditors react to the news of xQc's break

As one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had a few comments to share on the clip. Here are a few of them, with a majority referring to the scandal involving Adept and McLaren:

One Redditor joked about xQc's recent drama surrounding reaction content and DMCA rules, where he has been criticized by the likes of Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" for uploading full reaction videos on YouTube, which take away revenue and views from original creators.