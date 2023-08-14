"I will confirm" - xQc says he cheated on Fran, claims the situation is "incredibly complex"

On August 14, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" garnered attention when Overwatch personality Fran revealed that she had broken up with him after he cheated on her. The latter hosted a broadcast earlier today to address the drama surrounding her, xQc, Pokelawls, and Gigi's contentious phone call. Sharing details about her relationship, Fran said:

"I am going to keep it short and simple. Felix and I broke up because he cheated on me. Okay, now. Does everything makes sense, guys?"

Later in the broadcast, the content creator joined Felix on a Discord video call to clarify the situation. When Fran asked the French-Canadian if he could confirm or deny the cheating allegations because his audience was accusing her of lying, xQc said:

"I will confirm. I think... I think a lengthy segment needs to be done about this down the line, for like, a bunch of reasons. Right? And, as lengthy as it can be and as complicated as it can get."

xQc addresses cheating on Fran on his livestream, explains why it is an "incredibly complex" situation

Timestamp: 02:21:40

The 27-year-old went live on his channel earlier today to address the cheating allegations. He came across Fran's viral clip on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit at the 25-minute mark of the broadcast and burst out laughing when she revealed the reason for their breakup.

Felix then claimed that there was a "lot" to the situation and that it was "incredibly complex." He elaborated:

"Okay, there's a lot to it. I'm not going to f**king downplay that, okay? Guys, I won't. I said I would a certain behavior... so I would do anything and I will. It is incredibly complex. Guys, it is incredibly complex! And, I think - you know what? (The streamer giggles) Guys, this chat is so f**king dumb!"

Timestamp: 00:25:25

A few moments later, xQc stated that he believed the online community was already aware of the situation, adding that the "signs" were "easy to read":

"I'm going to be honest with you, guys... I was impressed by how chat links things together. And, the fact that you guys saw what happened on social media in the past, like, months. The things that you've guys seen about this is all wrong. And, it's like, I thought people knew. Guys, I thought that people knew. Because it was just really easy to read signs. Oh, my god!"

xQc then apologized to Fran for his actions, claiming that nuances did not matter because what he did was "flat-out wrong":

"I'm not going to f**king sit here, okay, and act all high, mighty about other cases in the past, and other s**t that's happened in the past. Okay? I can't act like, 'Oh guys, it's very much different!' I think the nuances don't really matter when you do something that's just flat-out wrong, and it was flat-out wrong. Okay? And, I feel pretty bad for Fran and I'm sorry, and it was f**ked. The whole thing was really stupid. The nuances don't really matter, okay? Because once it's in the bad, it's in the bad."

Fans react to the streamer confirming he cheated on Fran

xQc's confirmation about cheating on Fran elicited over 540 reactions on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community said:

xQc is one of the most-watched content creators on Twitch, having over 11.9 million followers. He has been involved in a number of controversies, including feuds with well-known internet personalities such as Ethan Klein, Hasan "HasanAbi," and Georgie "Pokelawls."