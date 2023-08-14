"You don't speak on a women's pregnancy" - Adept in tears after xQc's friend JesseSMFI claims she was pregnant

A new chapter unfolded in the ongoing controversy between Felix "xQc," and Sammy "Adept" when the former Overwatch pro's friend JesseSMFI shared a social media update. On August 14, 2023, JesseSMFI took to Twitter to respond to the situation after Adept mentioned him during a recent livestream. In his tweet, JesseSMFI states that Adept called him after waiting outside xQc's house for a "long time" with birth control for Fran.

An excerpt from his tweet reads:

"I hate getting into this but she's saying my name. To correct it, Adept called me (not messaged) leaving X's house after waiting outside his house for a long time with birth control for Fran (implying Fran was pregnant). She told me that she wanted to tell someone close that the girl that X was with is swindling his money, and she told me she was telling me because I was close with him."

JesseSMFI went on to say that Adept told him she was pregnant and that she was only talking to him because she couldn't talk to xQc due to the "gag order":

"She also shared with me that she herself was pregnant or was (previously) pregnant. It was complete information overload. She kept hammering the fact that she was talking to me and only for me, the only reason it was me she was talking to is because she was on a gag order and couldn't talk to X and wasn't even supposed to be parked outside his house. I didn't listen to her and immediately told him."

Adept responded to JesseSMFI's tweet during a livestream and broke down in tears. She said:

"Either way, for him to mention that - you don't speak on other, like, on a women's pregnancy. That's none of your business! That is none of your business at all!"

In a viral 42-second Twitch clip, Adept was heard crying while responding to JesseSMFI's tweet. She then stated that if a person does not have a child, it either means that the pregnancy was terminated or that the child was miscarried:

"The tweet literally says, 'Adept was implying that she is pregnant or was pregnant at the time of the call.' If someone did not have the baby and is telling someone that they are pregnant, then what is the outcome? The outcome is that the pregnancy was either terminated or miscarried, right?"

Adept also claimed that the pregnancy was none of JesseSMFI's business.

xQc has been the talk of the town ever since he got into a massive feud with Georgie "Pokelawls," Gigi, and Fran. The French-Canadian streamer's ex-girlfriend, Fran, hosted a livestream earlier today to address the controversy and revealed that xQc cheated on her.